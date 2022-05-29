Liam Gallagher returns with a new album

C’mon You Know is the third opus of Liam Gallagher, founding member of the British rock band Oasis, disbanded since 2009. At nearly 50 years old, the Britpop pioneer has lost none of his enthusiasm.

five years later As you were, his first solo adventure, the eternal bad boy from Oasis signs a third album, C’mon You Know, three years after his last opus Why Me? why not. A bit like a certain Peter Doherty, Liam Gallagher was best known for his provocative attitude and his electric temperament, which earned him regular cover in the English tabloids. Liam Gallagher was, along with his brother Noel, one of the two pillars of the group Oasis, which revolutionized British pop in the 1990s with hits like wonder wall Where Don’t Look Back in Anger. After yet another dispute during the Rock en Seine 2009 festival, during which Liam broke his older brother’s favorite guitar in half, Oasis will definitely come to an end. Each of the two brothers will embark on a solo career, Liam then taking the lead of the group Beady Eye.

With C’mon You Now, Liam Gallagher seems more than ever in top form. The Mancunian singer still manages to surprise, like the choral and acoustic opening piece (More Power) inevitably bringing to mind You Can’t Always Get What You Want the Rolling Stones; the rest of the album, in which we notice the influence of the Beatles, is on the other hand a pure concentrate of what Liam Gallagher knows how to do best, putting his nasal and high-pitched voice on a variety of arrangements, a sudden acoustic, an electric hit or on pieces with definitely more pop rock accents.

The least we can say is that Gallagher has surrounded himself with beautiful people for this third solo album, like Ezra Koenig from the group Vampire Weekend on the title Moscow Rulesbut also Greg Kurstin, collaborator of Adele, Andrew Wyatt, songwriter of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Florence + The Machine, and also Dave Grohl, ex-member of Nirvana and leader of the Foo Fighters, who invites himself on Everything’s Electric, the most playful track on the album and which is sure to thrill the stadiums.

Speaking of stadiums, the crowd will be present to welcome Liam Gallagher to Knebworth Park (England) on June 3 and 4, where no less than 160,000 people are expected. A symbolic enclosure where Oasis gave two anthology concerts in August 1996, attracting more than 250,000 spectators. In France, Liam Gallagher will defend his new album at the Beauregard festival (Hérouville-Saint-Clair) on July 8, at the Blues Passions festival (Cognac) on July 10 and at the Cabaret Vert festival in Charleville-Mézières on August 20.

Info, dates and ticket office here.

©Warner Music

Liam Gallagher, C’mon You Know (Warner Music Group) – 14 tracks, 52 minutes – available on CD (€16.99), Vinyl (€18.99) and digital – Released 05/27/2022