Liam Gallagher, with arthritis before the age of 50: the operation that the former Oasis needs | UK Celebs | Singers nnda nnlt | FAME

Liam Gallagher is a renowned English singer and songwriter who was a vocalist for rock bands Oasis Y Bead Eyewhich disbanded in 2009 and 2014, respectively, but continued his solo career becoming one of the musicians most controversial of recent times, because when it comes to expressing himself, he has no qualms about saying things directly, generating controversy. Just as he did when he revealed that he suffers from severe arthritis, so he must undergo surgery, but, to everyone’s surprise, he decided not to and prefers to endure the intense pain.

An answer that generated many reactions, taking into account that it is about his health; and it is not for less, since this artist, one of the leaders of the Britpop movement in the 90s, is currently 49 years old; that is to say, a promising life and future ahead full of music to delight his followers.

As a result of his refusal to undergo surgery, we tell you what is the reason why the Englishman, born in Burnage, Manchester, on September 21, 1972, prefers to live with the ailments and discomforts that such disease, which has been suffering since 2019.

British rocker Liam Gallagher arrives for the UK premiere of ‘Shine A Light’ in London’s Leicester Square on April 2, 2008 (Photo: Max Nash/AFP)

LIAM GALLAGHER: “I WOULD RATHER SUFFER IN AGONY”

Liam Gallagher was first diagnosed with arthritis in his hips in 2019, bad that it came two years after detecting a thyroid problem called Hashimoto’s disease, which affected his singing voice and caused joint pain; Not only that, but she was at increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

As his condition worsened, doctors recommended that he undergo surgery, but he adamantly refused. “My hips are fucked, I have arthritis, bad. I went to get checked out and my bones are crushed. The lady would say, ‘Oh, you may need a hip operation, a replacement. I think I’d rather just feel pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just fix them, but it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. Whats Next?”he stated to the mojo magazine.

He even joked about his fiancée Debbie Gwyther, whom he said could become his caretaker, in the same “Little Britain” style.

British singer Liam Gallagher performs on stage at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria, on February 18, 2020 (Photo: Georg Hochmuth / APA / AFP)

“PAINS DO NOT LET YOU SLEEP”

At another point in the interview, the English musician described what his ordeal is like due to severe arthritis: “When it’s cold, my hips are like snaps, crunches and pops. I need heat. I can’t sleep at night because of the pain so I am taking herbal sleeping pills and they have saved my life. One of them, seven hours out, no pain, nothing”.

Although sometimes he feels that he cannot, he is always fighting to get out of it, because he considers that pain keeps him alert. “The pain is fine; however, I am definitely on the down slide. Oh yeah! My eyes are screwed up, my hips are screwed up, I have old thyroid. But we’re all going to die, right? Or are we already dead?he told the magazine.

Liam Gallagher on stage during the 30th Eurockeennes rock music festival on July 8, 2018 in Belfort, eastern France (Photo: Sebastien Bozon / AFP)

EVEN THOUGH YOU DID HAVE AN OPERATION, WHAT HAPPENED?

Faced with so much refusal, there was a time when Liam Gallagher thought about following the specialists’ recommendation and undergoing surgery, but when they told him that he could die during the procedure, he postponed everything.

And it is that when they mentioned to him that the bone of his hip was going to be replaced by an artificial implant, he reflected and considered that the best thing was to live with the pain.

CHANGES IN YOUR LIFE HABITS

At first, the doctors recommended the English artist to run less to control his condition, but seeing the seriousness of the disease, they have now prohibited him from doing it completely, a fact that has affected him, since he was a regular runner.