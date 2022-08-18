Liam Hemsworth is single again

Seraphine Roger



08/18/2022 at 1:34 PM

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has separated from his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The love will have lasted three years for Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. According to the “Daily Mail”, the actor broke up with the model. Schedule disputes would be the reason. He would also have mentioned his desire to “return to work without attachment”. Words that have not yet been confirmed by the main stakeholders. Shortly after the revelation, the Hunger Games actor was spotted on Wednesday August 17, back in his native Australia, surfing with his brothers in Byron Bay.

First seen together in December 2019 in Australia, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks made their first official appearance in June 2021, at a charity dinner in Sydney. After spending the pandemic together, the couple moved to Los Angeles in December of that year.

Very discreet about their relationship, the 26-year-old Australian model explained this choice in December 2021 to “Stellar” magazine: “For me, my romantic relationship is very, very important and sacred. And I feel like, in an industry where so much is on display, there are some that you just want to keep to yourself. I fully understand the interest there may be. But in the end, I guess I just like having that to myself.”

Married to Miley Cyrus

The 32-year-old actor was previously married to Miley Cyrus. They had met in 2009 on the set of “The Last Song”, a film which offered Hemsworth his place in Hollywood. Engaged, separated and then engaged again in October 2016, they married in the privacy of their residence in Nashville in December 2018. The honeymoon did not last and the couple ended up announcing their divorce seven months later. late. Liam Hemsworth at the time cited “irreconcilable differences”. A brief affair with Australian actress Maddison Brown followed.

On the work side, the youngest of the Hemsworth siblings appears in the “Poker Face” project, a thriller by and with Russell Crowe, currently in progress. Family project since he will find his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky – married since 2010 to his older brother Chris Hemsworth – on the film set.