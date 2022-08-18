Liam Hemsworth single again: he is separated from Gabriella Brooks

This Wednesday August 17, 2022, the Australian actor Liam Hemsworth would have ended his relationship with the top Gabriella Brooks after three years of relationship.

They say that love lasts three years… And it’s not Liam Hemsworth who will tell us the opposite. After Kim Kardashian who recently formalized her breakup after Pete Davidson’s marriage proposal a few weeks earlier, it’s the turn of Liam Hemsworth to end his affair with Gabriella Brooks.

Since 2019, Liam Hemsworth had found love in the arms of the model Gabriella Brooks. The two Australians formalized their relationship by appearing arm in arm at a charity dinner in Sydney. If the couple had kept the media away from their budding romance, the 26-year-old top had made some revelations about her lover. “For me, my love relationship is very very important and sacred“said the young woman in Stellar magazine in 2021.

But on August 17, 2022, the couple would have definitely been shattered according to DailyMail. If the two interested parties have not yet revealed the reasons for their breakup, the media advance schedule clashes. The actor ofThe Hunger Games would also have said to want “return to work unattached“.

Liam Hemsworth didn’t keep a good relationship with Miley Cyrus

Before falling under the spell of the Australian top, Liam Hemsworth turned many heads. Starting with that of the diva revealed at Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus. If the star ofHannah Montana evokes her ex-husband in glowing terms and has fond memories of these six years together, the Australian actor seems to have a stubborn grudge. It would seem that the handsome brunette had a hard time digesting their divorce in 2019.

If the main interested party did not attack his ex directly, a close source indulged in some secrets about the comedian’s resentment against Miley Cyrus in the columns of US Weekly: “Liam no longer thinks very highly of Miley at this point. They haven’t spoken much since their divorce.“ she confided. When the page is definitely turned…