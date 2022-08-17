Liam Hemsworth single again: surprise breakup with Gabriella Brooks!

End clap for the couple Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks, after almost three years of relationship, according to information revealed by the DailyMail this Wednesday, August 17. This separation, although it has not been formalized, would have occurred a few months ago now, reports the British media, specifying that this information comes from the site In touch. It is the 32-year-old actor who is said to be behind this decision, justifying this choice by the fact that he “didn’t want to get attached” to her as he was just beginning to return to normal professional activity since the end of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The Australian model would have had “broken heart” when they heard the news. They had made their first outing as a couple in December 2019, during a lunch with the parents of the actor: Leonie and Craig. In December 2021, she declared her love publicly to her darling, explaining to the magazine Stellar that the last 12 months had been “the most beautiful of his life“.

Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband

“For me, my romantic relationship is very very important and sacred. And I feel like, in an industry where so much is on display, there are some that you just want to keep to yourself. I fully understand the interest there may be. But in the end, I guess I just like having it to myself“, she had specified, before adding a few words about her in-laws. “They (The Hemsworths) are great. They are the most beautiful people and I am very lucky to know them.“ she confided, before revealing that she had settled with him in Los Angeles while she previously lived in Australia, her country of origin.

the DailyMail also reports that they were ready to unite in marriage. “Her relationship with Gabriella is very different from that of Miley Cyrus. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.” said a source close to the actor at the time. E!News. Because yes, he had a great love story with the singer. They said “yes” in December 2018 after dating for almost a decade, before finalizing their divorce in January 2020. That same year, the interpreter of Wrecking-Ball revealed in an interview that she still had feelings for the actor, despite being estranged.



A story that now belongs to the past, just like that of Gabriella Brooks therefore, according to the DailyMail. Liam Hemsworth would therefore again be a heart to take. But for how much longer? Case to follow!