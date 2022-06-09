Liam Neeson returns to action, comes a horror, a French comedy and a Russian drama – Tvshow – 06/09/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

This week there are four movie premieres. One comes from France, another from Russia and two from the United States.

From the Gallic country comes the French comedy The Library of Forgotten Books which focuses on a young Parisian editor who finds a manuscript written by a deceased pizza chef who lived in Brittany and that nobody, not even his wife, knew of his literary gifts. That’s where the publisher will go to try to publish the novel that becomes a best seller. This comedy, based on the novel by David Foenkins, stars Alice Issaz and Camille Cottin. It is directed by Remí Bezancon.

Liam Neeson had announced his retirement from the action genre but here he is in murderer without memory. Directed by Martin Campbell, responsible for Royal CasinoDaniel Craig’s first venture as James Bond, Neeson stars as Alex, a hitman who is hired by the ever-beautiful Monica Bellucci to do whatever works for him.

The situation changes when Alex, who has memory problems, discovers that his mission is a girl. He then decides that he does not give for more and on top of that he begins a revenge against his employers.

Theresa Palmer stars Sinister Twin, and as its title implies it comes with scares. And some drama as Rachel (Palmer) and her family move to Northern Europe after a family tragedy. She, along with her little son and her husband, try to rebuild the family, although a sinister force and a curse seem to complicate the fragile harmony.

The latest release comes from Russia. the filmmaker Aleksei German Jr.winner of the Silver Lion in the Venice Film Festival by Paper Soldierdirect the drama House arrest which premieres at the Uruguayan Cinematheque.

The plot focuses on David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor who, after criticizing the corruption of local authorities through his social networks, is convicted of embezzlement and placed under house arrest. This drama, which has elements in common with current political events in that country, was included in the Un Certain Regard section of last year’s Cannes Film Festival.