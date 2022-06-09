Liam Neeson returns to action

Directed by Martin Campbell, and starring Liam Neeson alongside Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce, “Murderer Without a Memory” is the remake of the 2003 Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer”, adapted from the novel of the same name by Jef Geeraerts.

“Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson) is an expert hitman with a discreet and impeccable reputation. When Alex refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes the target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. Alex has the skills necessary to move on, except for one thing: he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting all his movements,” the synopsis details.

Liam Neeson was born on June 7, 1952 in Northern Ireland, and is best known for his role as Bryan Mills in the French “Relentless Quest” trilogy.

Monica Bellucci Italian actress Monica Bellucci plays Davana Sealman in “Assassin Without a Memory.” Bellucci is famous for her roles in films such as “Tears of the Sun” (2003), with Bruce Willis, and “The Passion of the Christ” (2004), directed by Mel Gibson.



His first notable film role was in the 1981 film “Excalibur”. During that decade he participated in films such as “The Bounty” (1984), alongside Mel Gibson and Anthony Hopkins; “The Mission” (1986), with Robert De Niro and Jeremy Irons; “Suspect” (1987), along with Cher and Dennis Quaid; “The Dead Pool” (1988), with Clint Eastwood and Patricia Clarkson, among others.

Finally, in 1990 he got his first leading role in “Darkman”, alongside the Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, under the direction of Sam Raimi. It was not until 1993 that Liam Neeson achieved worldwide fame for his portrayal of Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed film “Schindler’s List,” a role that earned him Best Actor nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs that same year. . However, the film would win seven Oscars, including best film, best director, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best soundtrack.

Guy Pearce. He plays the honorable FBI agent Vincent Serra, who will follow in the footsteps of Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson).



Since then, Liam Neeson has starred in numerous films such as “Rob Roy” (1995), “Michael Collins” (1996), a film with which he won the Volpi Cup for best actor at the Venice Film Festival. It was followed by “Les Misérables” (1998), “Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace” (1999), as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, “Gun Shy” (2000) opposite Sandra Bullock, “Kinsey” ( 2004) and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” (2005).

In 2008 Liam Neeson’s career had a significant change after the premiere of “Taken” (Relentless Search), the first installment of a trilogy, along with Famke Janssen and Maggie Grace, and which established his career in action cinema.

In recent years, Neeson has starred in such action films as “The A-Team” (2010); “Clash of the Titans” (2010), with Sam Worthington and Ralph Fiennes; “Unknown” (2011), “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012), “Non-Stop” (2014), with Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyong’o; Run All Night (2015), “The Commuter” (2018) and “Men in Black: International” (2019).

The director “Assassin without memory” is directed by Martin Campbell, recognized for directing the two Zorro films, “The mask of the fox” (1998) and “The legend of the fox” (2005), both starring Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones; and two of the James Bond movies, “GoldenEye” (1995) and “Casino Royale” (2006) starring Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig respectively.



“Memory”

(Assassin with no memory)

Director: Martin Campbell

Genre: Action

Cast: Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Harold Torres, Ray Fearon

Screenplay: Dario Scardapane

Music: Rupert Parkes

Duration: 114 min.

Production Company: Black Bear Pictures, Welle Entertainment