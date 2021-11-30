Liam Neeson returns to the cinema in The Iceman

The iconic Liam Neeson returns to be the protagonist next to Laurence Fishburne of an action thriller set in the far north of Canada. In a harsh and hostile environment, the adrenaline-pumping story unfolds as Neeson plays an experienced ice-driving truck driver on an impossible rescue mission. Fighting against the thawing of the waters and a violent storm, the protagonist and his team must rescue trapped miners only to discover an unsuspected threat that has little to do with cold and ice …

Also in the cast Ray McKinnon (Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge), Marcus Thomas (The Forger – The Forger), Benjamin Walker (The Legend of the Vampire Hunter) And Amber Midthunder (Hell Or High Water).

The plot of The Ice Man – The Ice Road: After the collapse of a remote diamond mine in Canada’s far north, an experienced ice-driving truck driver (Liam Neeson) must conduct an impossible rescue mission. Fighting against the thawing of the waters and a violent storm, the protagonist and his team must rescue trapped miners only to discover an unsuspected threat that has little to do with cold and ice.

The film arrives in cinemas on 2 December, distributed by BIM Distribuzione.