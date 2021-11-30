News

Liam Neeson returns to the cinema in The Iceman

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

The iconic Liam Neeson returns to be the protagonist next to Laurence Fishburne of an action thriller set in the far north of Canada. In a harsh and hostile environment, the adrenaline-pumping story unfolds as Neeson plays an experienced ice-driving truck driver on an impossible rescue mission. Fighting against the thawing of the waters and a violent storm, the protagonist and his team must rescue trapped miners only to discover an unsuspected threat that has little to do with cold and ice …

Also in the cast Ray McKinnon (Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge), Marcus Thomas (The Forger – The Forger), Benjamin Walker (The Legend of the Vampire Hunter) And Amber Midthunder (Hell Or High Water).

The plot of The Ice Man – The Ice Road: After the collapse of a remote diamond mine in Canada’s far north, an experienced ice-driving truck driver (Liam Neeson) must conduct an impossible rescue mission. Fighting against the thawing of the waters and a violent storm, the protagonist and his team must rescue trapped miners only to discover an unsuspected threat that has little to do with cold and ice.

The film arrives in cinemas on 2 December, distributed by BIM Distribuzione.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Denny Mendez: from Miss Italia to Beverly Hills

7 days ago

The Pale Blue Eye | Netflix will produce the film starring Christian Bale

September 19, 2021

Kylie Jenner’s shower is the latest Twitter hoot: here are the funniest jokes

July 28, 2021

Could ETC (Ethereum Classic) soar to $ 1000 by the end of the year?

September 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button