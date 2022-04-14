Liam Neeson reveals how he felt about how many people he killed on ‘Taken’

Liam Neeson normally plays a heroic character in his action movies, but he has amassed a lot of bodies. In Taken, Neeson shoots down anyone who gets in his way as he tries to find his daughter. While the actor does a great job playing hardened leads, Neeson himself isn’t as cold-hearted as many of his characters.

Liam Neeson goes after the men who kidnapped his daughter in ‘Taken’

Liam Neson | Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

In TakenNeeson stars as Byan Mills, a retired CIA agent on the hunt for a group of human traffickers who kidnapped his daughter (Maggie Grace) and her friend (Katie Cassidy). Nothing is more threatening than a man trying to protect his daughter and the body count is piling up. It’s also the movie that gave us Neeson’s “I have a very particular set of skills” speech, which established him as an action star.

First Taken It was a box office success and was followed by two sequels: Relentless search 2 Y taken 3. Unfortunately, the sequels didn’t capture the same magic as the first and were flops with critics and audiences. However the Taken The series launched Neeson as an action hero and the actor now appears in several action movies each year.

The ‘Batman Begins’ actor felt embarrassed by the number of people he killed in ‘Taken’

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XK9zL0ze9O4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In an interview with Screen Rant, the Star Wars The actor was asked how he felt about the large number of bodies he has accumulated in his film career. Neeson laughed at this and responded by recalling a time when someone mentioned how many people he kills in Taken.

“I had a driver when I was doing Takenfirst Taken movie 15 years ago, I think it was, and we were shooting in Los Angeles for the first week, and at the end of the first week, my driver dropped me off at the hotel and said, “Mr. Neeson, can I ask you a question? I told him, “Yes, of course.” He says, “I started reading the script for Taken, I got to page 40, I think he said. He says you’ve taken the lives of 26 people. [laughs] He didn’t know how to respond to that. I felt quite embarrassed. They said in such a way as if, “Are you sure you’ve read this script? Because you do nasty things to people.”

It’s interesting how often we don’t think about how many people action heroes kill, but it’s because they’re labeled as villains. We want Neeson to succeed and save her daughter, which means the men who took her must be killed.

Liam Neeson has killed a lot of bad guys in all of his action movies.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ye63hQLDj4k?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As TakenNeeson has taken on many roles where his character has a high kill count. He has starred in dozens of action movies, including cold chase, Without scales, A stranger, honest thief, ice roadY the traveler. Each of these movies features Neeson as a ruthless hero who will do whatever it takes to stop the villains.

In 2022, he already starred black light, which debuted in February. His next action movie, Memoryhits theaters April 29.

RELATED: After ‘Taken,’ Liam Neeson took his talents to ‘Sesame Street’