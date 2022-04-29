Liam Neeson, Slimane, Cristiano Ronaldo…they are famous and single dads

Whether they adopted, called a surrogate mother, quickly separated, or tragically widowed, all of these famous dads raised their children alone, or almost. You will discover the stories of Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnancourageous fathers who had to ensure the education of their children alone after having been confronted with the loss of their wife.

An assumed celibacy

For others, it is a break that has led them to take care of their toddlers alone, or almost. Thus, even if Lenny Kravitz Where Norman Reedus obtained joint custody, it was ultimately they who mainly took charge of the education of their children. Also separated, Colin Farrelhas for his part taken charge of the education of his son, suffering from a rare genetic disease which prevents him from being independent. Nicholas Cage him, negotiated his luxurious villa against the custody of his son.