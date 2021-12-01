Liam Neeson, the film that proves that at (almost) 70 is always a super action hero from sequel to sequel

In the film he appears in great shape. He started shooting action movie at 55, he is now on the verge of seventy and “still holds a punch! How does he do it? What is his secret?

The first Taken I turned it at 54, yes. And it was a stroke of luck. I have always kept fit and continue to do so. I eat healthily; I stopped drinking alcohol several years ago now. I find it great that scripts keep coming up for this kind of film. More than fit, I feel privileged, kissed by fate ».

The action hero over 55 are more and more and the great thing is that even the youngest people like them a lot. In your opinion, what is the charm of an “old” man of action?

“I do not know. Maybe they see a father figure in it. Perhaps age underlines even more the gesture, the necessary and decisive reaction to an injustice, to a grave wrong. The reactivity of these characters, at least the ones I choose to play, is simple. If you touch them on justice, they spring like involuntary muscles, they have a basic, automatic reaction in defense of the “fundamentals” (of morality, ed) ».

Instead, let’s talk about real heroes, those of every day

“We have seen them very well at work over the past two years, intent on fighting the pandemic. Doctors, nurses, but not only. There have been many front-line workers during the emergency ».

Returning to The Ice Man – The Ice Road, something suggests that it lends itself well to a sequel ..,

“If the script lives up to the first chapter, why not? Get back on ice roads it might be a bit repetitive, but you can stay on the theme of driving XXL trucks. I really like them. They are like great wild animals. More than taming them, you have to guide them carefully, decisively, but also with a delicate, light hand. In some ways, they are the co-stars of the film. They are fantastic”.

