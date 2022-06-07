Liam Neeson turns 70: the actor’s five best films

ORNot one of the most important actors of recent times is having a birthday. Liam Neeson celebrates his 70th birthday and, from MARCA, we want to congratulate the artist in the best way: remembering the best jobs What has he done for the big screen?

William John Neson I was born in Ballymena, a town in North Irelandcountry where in 1976 he began to act in the Belfast Lyric Theater. From a janitor father and a cook mother, little Liam was not interested in acting since he was little, because his restlessness and his passion was the boxing.

At the age of nine he began to practice contact sports in the All Saints Youth Club and years later it was lster amateur champion. Already with 11 he took his first steps in the acting world, starring in a play at the request of a teacher, but Liam Neeson he just did it to impress a girl he liked.

His first major film role was with ‘Excalibur‘ in 1981, with 29 years. The eighties were the decade of the explosion of the Irishman working together with Mel Gibson, Robert De Niro or Jeremy Irons, among others. However, the consecration of the actor and his style was in 1993 with ‘Schindler’s List’. Next, we make a list of the five best Liam Neeson feature films.

Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

It is not only the best movie of Liam Neeson, but it is one of the best movies of all time. Here the Irishman embodies Oscar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of approximately 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories. Neeson’s performance is hysterical, always torn between keeping up appearances before the Germans who humiliated the Jews and the intention of saving the Jews by employing them in his ammunition and kitchen utensils factory that brought him his fortune. The scene, for example, of the girl with the red coat between so much horror and black and white images, they are among the most iconic in the career of Spielberg.

Taken (Pierre Morel, 2008)

The turn of Liam Neeson As the protagonist of action films, the Irishman has also left us one of the most impressive feature films of the action genre. The actor plays a character who tries to rescue his daughter from an organization that has kidnapped her. Call ‘Revenge‘ in Spainis chosen among the 100 best action movies of all time, according to GQ.

‘Love Actually’ (Richard Curtis, 2003)

A classic tape for Christmas and that has a cast that takes your breath away: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, among others. Well, Liam Neeson manages to stand out and play a widowed stepfather who helps his little son to conquer his the most charming girl in her school.

‘Les Miserables’ (Bille August, 1998)

Adapting a book to the big screen is a complex task, due to the construction of the characters and not to alter too much the intention of the book. Adapting a masterpiece like ‘Les Miserables’ is quite a challenge. Hundreds of versions and the Liam Neeson is one of the most critically acclaimed. The Irish personifies Jean Valjean, the prisoner who is convicted of stealing bread and who ends up becoming the mayor of a small village.

‘Silence’ (Martin Scorsese, 2016)

One of the least known films by the American director, but one of the most intimate for him. Away from the gangster theme, the film adapts the Japanese book Shūsaku Endo and moves everyone who sees her to the Japanese country in 1936, in the midst of a rebellion that ends in defeat. Liam Neeson plays Cristovao Ferreira, a Portuguese priest, who is accused of denying his own religion. The father marries a Japanese citizen and is dedicated to railing against Christianity in a film that deals with theological reflection with a Liam Neeson excellent.