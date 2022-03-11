Liam Neeson’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

William John Neeson was born in Ballymena (Antrim, Northern Ireland) on June 7, 1952. The British actor began his first notable role in the seventh art in 1981 with the feature film Excalibur. But, without a doubt, world fame came to him for his leading role in Oscar Schindler in one of the cult films in the world of cinema: Schindler’s List (1993) which earned him the nomination for Oscar award for best actor. He has also been nominated 3 times in the Golden Globes and one occasion in Bafta awards by Schindler’s List (1993).

We compiled his 10 best films ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online. Which is your favorite? What movie do you miss? Any secondary role in a feature film that deserves special mention? Staying with only 10 is complicated and unfair at the same time. For our part, and given the extensive career of the actor, we have tried to select the best performances in which others in some of them led him to recognition of different consideration, taking into account the score of IMDb.

Rob Roy, the passion of a rebel

Platform: AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Year: 1995

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, John Hurt, Tim Roth, Eric Stoltz and Brian Cox. It had a budget of $28 million and grossed more than $31 million. Movie based on the story of Robert Roy MacGregorbetter known as Rob Roy. Roy was a famous hero of Scottish folklore. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination for Oscar from Tim Roth as best actor.

Non-Stop

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Year 2014

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

IMDb Score: 6.9

A cast made up of Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore, Scoot McNairy, Michelle Dockery, Nate Parker, Jason Butler Harner, Anson Mount and Lupita Nyong’o. From a budget of 50 million dollarsthe film was a success at the box office, grossing more than $220 million. Did you know Non-Stop It is the first film of Silver Pictures? The feature film was distributed by Universal.

Kinsey

Platform: Filmin and PlutoTV

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Year: 2004

Director: John Maggio and Barak Goodman

IMDb Score: 7.1

A cast made up of Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Chris O’Donnell, Peter Sarsgaard, Timothy Hutton, John Lithgow, Oliver Platt, Veronica Cartwright, Tim Curry, Lynn Redgrave and Kathleen Chalfant. The film describes part of the life of the sexologist Alfred Kinsey. With the help of Wardell Pommery made the famous report Kinsey on human sexual behavior. In fact, it was a report that caused a great social stir in American society (and in Western society, in general) because it saw how the work of Kinsey it demystified many intrinsic details of sexuality.

michael collins

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Year: 1996

Director: Neil Jordan

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Alan Rickman, Stephen Rea and Julia Roberts. It is a biographical film that recounts the life of michael collins who was an Irish patriot revolutionary who died during the irish civil war. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the golden lion at Venice International Film Festival of that year and volpi cup to the best actor who won Liam Neeson in the same Venice contest.

Be quiet

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Year: 2016

Director: Martin Scorsese

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano and Ciarán Hinds. The film grossed only $23 million with a much larger budget 50 million dollars. The film is based on the 1966 novel written by Shūsaku Endo. It was shot in Taiwan and set in Nagasaki, Japan. Did you know that it is the third of the 3 feature films of Martin Scorsese about religious figures struggling with challenges to faith? The first two were The Last Temptation of Christ and Kundûn.

The Miserables

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Year: 1998

Director: Bill August

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush, Uma Thurman and Claire Danes. The film is based on the novel by Victor Hugo with the same name. The film grossed over $14 million. As a curiosity of the feature film, If Les Miserables stands out for something in the sound plane, it is for being the first musical film in which the music is recorded simultaneously with the recording of the film and not beforehand, as is usually done.

Love Actually

Platform: Netflix, Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and RakutenTV

Duration: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Richard Curtis

IMDb Score: 7.6

Interpreted by Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson. This romantic comedy Richard Curtis It was a great success at the box office internationally, grossing more than $246 million of a budget of $30 million. Did you know that the soundtrack album was on the Billboard 200 Top 40 in the US throughout the year 2004? It even reached number 2 on the BSO list.

Taken: Vengeance

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store.

Duration: 1 hour and 34 minutes

Year 2008

Director: Pierre Morel

IMDb Score: 7.8

A cast made up of Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Leland Orser, Jon Gries, David Warshofsky, Holly Balance, Katie Cassidy, Xander Berkeley, Olivier Rabourdin, Gérard Watkins and Famke Janssen. It was an undeniable success at the box office worldwide, grossing more than $226 million Starting from a budget of $25 million. Liam Neeson Interpret the paper of Bryan Mills, a retired former CIA agent and security expert who watches as his daughter Kim is kidnapped in Paris. From then on, he begins an intense search for his daughter.

batmanbegins

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Year 2005

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.2

First film in the Batman trilogy Christopher Nolan brought us and that was the restart of the series after previous failed attempts to adapt it to the big screen successfully. It had a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $374 million. Of the 3, it is the one that collected the least although it also had very good reviews and acceptance in general. received 3 Saturn Awards (2006): best fantasy filmbest actor for Christian bale and best script for Christopher Nolan and David S Goyer. We highlight his nomination in the Oscar for best cinematography and his other 3 nominations for Bafta awards to better production design, better sound and best visual effects.

Schindler’s List

Platform: Netflix, Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours and 15 minutes

Year: 1993

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb Score: 8.9

Considered by many moviegoers as one of the best movies in the history of cinema. The production of Spielberg it was a box office success. Collection $321.2 million Worldwide. Awarded with 7 Oscarsamong them best film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and best soundtrackamong many other awards such as 7 BAFTAs and 3 Golden Globe Awards. In 2004 the US Library of Congress selected the Schindler’s List for its preservation in National Film Registry. And in 2007, the American Film Institute included it at number 8 on its list of the 100 greatest American productions of all time.

