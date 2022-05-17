Liam Neeson’s most “relentless” millionaire collection

To speak of Liam Neeson is to refer to the action, suspense and several hours of adrenaline in front of the screens, a facet that made him one of the most extraordinary and extreme Hollywood actors that the public adores, in addition to having a completely “relentless” garage. ”. Keep reading…

Movies like “Relentless Search”, “Below Zero Risk”, “The Protector”, “Star Wars” and stop counting, they represent a small part of the extensive career of an established actor in Hollywood as Liam Neeson who with his talent, character and unique style takes his characters to another level.

For years, we have known that the great protagonist of action, suspense and drama movies, is used to playing roles of incredible risk on stage, facing evil to end up being the hero that we all want, with iconic phrases and a profile so challenging that it leaves puzzled all his fans.

However, and although his personal life is very discreet, he also it is known that he loves luxury carswhere he usually travels with his family from the most comfortable and sophisticated of his garage, which he manages to enrich thanks to his career and business investment adding a Approximate net worth of $250 million.

Now, the most interesting thing about the panorama are the different personal transports that he usually uses to travel wherever he wants, listing the most incredible in his repertoire.

1) Chevy Suburban

The actor’s Chevy Suburban

the extraordinary Chevy Suburbanthe quintessential SUV, offers a 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management, ample and luxurious interior space with touch screen, Wi-Fi connection among other benefits of advanced technology plus impressive performance that turns the experience on the road into a comfortable driving from beginning to end.

2) Audi Q7

Reference model Audi Q7

With a renewed and sporty design, the Audi Q7 It offers a 3-liter V6 with Mild Hybrid technology, a lighting pack that includes seats with air conditioning, it has 23 speakers plus an interior with excellent equipment so that the driver and his occupants travel with the best of the moment to their destination.

3) Mercedes Benz E CLASS

Reference model Mercedes Benz E Class

the elegance of Mercedes-Benz E-Class does not go unnoticed, plus the added value of hiding a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder in-line engine under the hood, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and a power of 197 hp, ideal characteristics for a Hollywood star who wants speed as desired.