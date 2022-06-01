Liam Payne (One Direction) knocks out Zayn Malik and finally delivers his truth! Comments that anger fans

Liam Payne no longer carries Zayn Malik in his heart, his former teammate when they formed the group one direction with Harry Styles. As evidenced by an interview published on the channel Youtube by Logan Paul this Wednesday 1er June, in which he knocks out the ex-companion of Gigi Hadid. The reason for this hatred? There are “various”.

The Malik topic was initiated by Logan Paul, YouTuber and professional boxer. “I had a bad experience with one of your former teammates – he was very restless”, explained Logan Paul, before appointing Zayn Malik. He recalls his brother, Logan, then tweeting about Zayn Malik, finding him “disrespectful” during this altercation, before being set on fire by Bella Hadid’s sister. She called him on Twitter “ugly and irrelevant”. “Then she tweeted something like ‘make you a respectful man'”, he added. What Liam Payne replied with a small tackle: “This one hasn’t aged very well”.

“There are many reasons why I don’t like Zayn and there are many reasons why I will always be by his side”, then said the one who was grilled on social networks cheating on his former fiancée Maya Henry. According to him, the education Zayn received has something to do with it. “If I had to go through what he went through, his notoriety and whatever…my parents would have always been behind me to the point where it would be unbearable at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing than mine”, he explained. In short, he would be a bit too short-tempered around the edges. behavior totally “misunderstood” by Liam Payne.

And if he was above all a little jealous of the success of Zayn Malik, who was a hit after the One Direction quit in 2016, with hits with billions of views on YouTube such as Dusk Till Dawn Where Pillowtalk. This is in any case the most likely theory according to fans of Zayn Malik, unleashed on the Web. “Liam Payne better take care of his son and not cheat on his girlfriend instead of leaking private info from other one direction members to have a semblance of a solo career”, can we read on Twitter. Or : “there’s no need to talk so much on people’s backs, liam payne scratches fame to death, because nobody talks about him anymore, zayn he didn’t ask anyone.”

Antoine FM

