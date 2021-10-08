“Liar love. Gone girl ”, the thriller based on the novel by Gillian Flynn

Love can have various facets, it can be true and authentic, but then develop into jealousy and resentment, until it becomes hatred. Today we want to offer you the film “Liar love. Gone girl ”in 2014 directed by David Fincher who transposes the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn on film.

“Liar love. Gone girl ”, the plot

On the fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne discovers that his wife Amy has gone missing. The news greatly attracts the attention of the press, as Amy inspired the protagonist of a successful series of novels. Upon reaching the Dunne home, Detective Boney finds ill-concealed scuff marks and suspected traces of blood. Amy’s diary, then, seems to corroborate the thesis formulated by the agents, who believe that Nick is responsible for the disappearance and probable death of his wife. Nick, surprised by the existence of his wife’s secret pregnancy, finds the support of his sister to whom he will reveal the tensions of his marriage. That’s when suspicions about Amy emerge.

The film

The dirty game of jealousy

The film, produced by actress Reese Witherspoon, presents itself as a psychological thriller that involves and manages to make the viewer incredibly uncomfortable with disturbing mind games and particularly raw scenes. Although the film drastically reduces the suspense of the book, the twists and turns and the surprise effect are guaranteed. “Liar love. Gone girl ”presents a facet of married life that beyond the imaginable, boredom, jealousy and hatred caused by the awareness of a betrayal, lead the protagonists to elaborate a dirty game of revenge. To make it all work is the perfect interpretation of the protagonist Rosamunde Pike who does justice to her character in a masterly way.