Sports
Libero – From the blue bus to the retreat: Bonucci and Chiellini decide – Tutto Juve
- Libero – From the blue bus to the withdrawal: Bonucci and Chiellini decideAll Juve
- Juve, emergency plan for the January transfer market: here is who can come to save the Champions LeagueYahoo Eurosport IT
- La Stampa on the Juventus situation: “Race for cover”ALL WEB market
- Massimo Pavan: “Juventus must get out of this situation, some players can’t …All Juve
- Juventus transfer market, the goal is to anticipate the competitionJuveLive