Libero Mail does not work on February 11: widespread problems

We can confirm that Libero Mail does not work today 11 Februaryin the light of problems quite evident with corporate servers. Situation that recalls in part what we reported at the end of January with another article, when we dealt with another kind of disservice. In that case, in fact, the users had at least the possibility to access their e-mail inbox, finding anomalies when they tried to move from one page to another.

Libero Mail does not work on February 11: how problems manifest themselves

Situation, therefore, easy to read. As you can see through the appropriate Down Detector page, Libero Mail will not work starting from 11 this morning. Those who try to access the login pagein fact, they receive a error message. It becomes impossible to even enter the credentials, confirming the fact that the down could prove to be heavier than what we have seen in recent times. We’ll see how things evolve in the next few minutes for those who are used to taking advantage of the service.

While Libero Mail does not work today 11 February, the hope is that the aforementioned error message that emerges when trying to access the system is the child of a server recovery. If that were not the case, then this Monday’s problems could be more serious than you think. We will know more in the next few minutes. In the meantime, should you have feedback on direct feedback, please feel free to to comment our article today, in order to have a clearer picture of the situation.

For sure, the reports continue to rise in these minutes. Libero Mail does not work and at present we have no official communication from the staffuseful to understand when the service will be restored after the problems encountered in the morning.