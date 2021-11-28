Libertadores Cup: Palmeiras-Flamengo 2-1 after extra time

Raphael Veiga’s initial advantage, equal in the second half with Gabigol, Deyverson’s goal in the 96th minute. It is the third triumph in the club’s history

In the 96th minute it was Deyverson who cheered with tears in his eyes because, like last year, Palmeiras won the Libertadores Cup in extra time in a Brazilian derby. This time Flamengo pays for it, who in the second half equalized Raphael Veiga’s initial advantage with Gabigol and then messed up defensively at the start of overtime: it was fatal, Felipe Melo and his team-mates won, it was the third triumph in the history of the club.

The right foot – The winners of the last two editions take to the field in the Uruguayan capital for the fourth all-Brazilian final in the history of the competition. Like last year, except that instead of Santos there is Flamengo. And the new guests immediately understand, in spite of themselves, who are the reigning champions and who the challengers. After only five minutes, in fact, captain Gustavo Gomez performs a very long throw like Leonardo Bonucci and beautifully fishes Mayke on the right: look in the middle of the area, ball for the rushing Raphael Veiga and goal of the midfielder in tow with a simple as effective left of inner foot. Abel Ferreira’s team therefore immediately changed its set-up, lowering the center of gravity aware of the quality and experience of the Rossoneri. Former Inter Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa nearly equalized at half-time, then it was above all Giorgian De Arrascaeta who worried Verdão, but the “Fla” ​​paid a poor connection between the departments and also lost Filipe Luis due to injury before the interval: inside Rene.

Talented – The second half began on the wings of Gabigol, who in a couple of minutes nearly equalized twice. So Renato Portaluppi’s team understands that there is room for action, but Palmeiras remains a very talented team: Diego Alves remembers it by foiling a great shot from Rony. The game continues to rise in tone and shortly after it is Weverton who shields a close attempt by David Luiz, before Bruno Henrique touches the post with a head twist on a corner. At the Centenary, emotions pile up like the spots of color in an impressionist painting and the palette in the Libertadores finals always passes through Gabigol’s hands: it is he who puts Weverton on the near post in the 72nd minute and takes the yellow card with a smile for the shirtless exultation of 1-1. The emotional backlash is evident and 5 ‘from the end Michael tries to overtake with a cross shot that passes just wide. After this occasion, however, Palmeiras manages to take the game to extra time, hoping to repeat the success of 2020 over Santos.

Overtime – The reigning champions arrive at 90 ° with the reserve light on and Abel Ferreira inserts Deyverson, while Portaluppi chooses Kenedy for the extra half hour. Who looks best? Without a doubt the number 9 of Verdão, who in the 96th minute blows the ball to an approximate Andreas Pereira and flies towards the goal, bagging and then bursting into tears. The gratuitous mistake is hard to digest for Flamengo, which enters the perspective of a desperate boarding that soon turns out to be ineffective against the green wall. There is also space for the veteran Felipe Melo in the last minutes, just to sign the presence. Palmeiras are champions for the third time, a brace that was missing from Boca Juniors 2000-2001 in the Copa Libertadores. The Flamengo instead licks the wounds that he inflicted on his own in extra time.

