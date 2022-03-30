Liberty in a solar panel next to a hydro generator | horizon 4.0

If energy is the lifeblood of the economy, depending on foreign sources, let alone hostile ones, is like depending on a blood transfusion. Live on borrowed, Russian or Algerian gas, French nuclear electricity, oil from wherever.

Europe projected its energy transition focused on the fight against the main enemy, climate change. But both the rise in inflation and the Ukrainian conflict put the spotlight on another vital factor for long-term decarbonisation: the extreme weakness of depending on rivals like Russia. And the contradiction of financing her fortress.

2,400 kilometers from kyiv, the Barcelona Free Trade Zone is being covered with solar panels and has opened the first green hydrogen (H2) public use pump in Spain. Suddenly the war in Ukraine multiplies the strategic value of both technologies for the energy sovereignty of the city, region, country and continent. Let’s see.

competitive sustainability

Before, recovering energy sovereignty was a consequence of installing renewables to produce at home, but now the absurdity of energy prices makes that independence not only a consequence but also a precondition. More sovereignty means more control over the price, and price control protects business competitiveness from which the resources to finance the renewable transition come. These days an unthinkable headline flashes like a neon: the very green — and dependent on Russia — Germany breaks emissions records by using coal to generate electricity.

Projecting new green, local and renewable ways of producing energy is not only good for the planet, but also for human rights Eloi Badía, Councilor for Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition of the Barcelona City Council

Therefore, this need for sovereignty from the Union to the last SME makes strategic, even more, renewable projects such as photovoltaic installations for self-consumption in the companies of the Free Zone or the hydrogen that supplies the buses of TMB (Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona), could soon power a train and lays the groundwork for other industrial uses.

“Dependence on fossil fuels inevitably leads us to more expensive production, but also to geopolitical conflicts to obtain them. Ukraine is just one example of the consequences of relying on a scarce and poorly distributed product. That is why projecting new green, local and renewable ways of producing energy is not only good for the planet, but also for human rights”, explains Eloi Badia, Councilor for Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition of the County Council, who shares with the Consorci de the Free Trade Zone of Barcelona (CZFB) the agreement, signed in November, to promote self-consumption that cuts the use of fossil fuels or electricity.

Self-generation allows companies to ‘isolate’ themselves from the market. Before the current electrical storm, specialists calculated between 15% and 30% savings for an average company with an installation of 600 kW to 1 MW.

Motivation to join

The incentive is basic in economics, also in the agreement when it reduces taxes such as Real Estate or Economic Activities for companies, studies case by case, provides technical and economic advice, simplifies installation procedures and includes a self-generation clause in the contracts of the companies that want to settle in the Free Zone.

It also deploys a figure that Europe considers key in the transition: the energy communities of all the actors involved, from administrations and the private sector to researchers, investors and citizen associations. In fact, this self-generation flows from the individual to the collective, it can share the surplus energy between neighboring companies.

Well studied and well used, renewable energies will never be an inconvenience for our benefit Gabriel Canela, founder of International Transport Inter Tir SL

“Energy consumption has always been one of the main industrial expenses. Through the renewable transition, companies would be less dependent on external supplies with increasingly higher and unpredictable prices, implying a higher profit margin. We need big changes to stop environmental damage, for example that renewable sources tend to be the majority in the industry”, explains Pere Navarro, special delegate of the State in the CZFB.

In this sense, self-generation implies a double sovereignty. Because of its contribution to that of the country and the Union, but also because it insulates the company itself from market shocks. Some firms specializing in self-generation calculated between 15% and 30% savings for an average company with an installation of 600 kW to 1 MW. Before the current electrical storm.

Panels only cover part of the consumption, especially in electro-intensive industries, and the massive and cheap production of green H2 has a long way to go, but the rise in fossil energy prices, which could last longer than expected, makes both more competitive.

The energy generated by green hydrogen is 100% clean energy with zero CO₂ emissions. In addition to being sustainable, it stands out for being storable, versatile and transportable. Getty Images/iStock

return and expansion

Just a few months ago, the average amortization of a self-consumption installation was calculated at about five years, “but with the current price of energy it can be around three years, which is a very beneficial investment,” says Badia. In other words, the roofs of the warehouses —that other Free Zone overlooked a few meters above the Free Zone— is revalued as an asset. Who says roofs says pergolas in car parks, and who says Free Zone says any other industrial space in the country.

Green hydrogen is the perfect complement for the electrification of heavy and passenger transport, also for its industrial uses, replacing gray hydrogen. Millán García-Tola, Global Director of Green Hydrogen at Iberdrola

We are talking about a State policy since the Self-consumption Route was approved in Spain with the plan to scale from 1,000 MW installed at the end of 2021 to 9 GW in 2030, adding domestic, industrial and commercial use. However, some organizations such as Fundación Renovables maintain that reaching 14 GW in 2025 (7.3% of the national energy demand) is feasible. According to Badia, the Barcelona metropolitan area alone offers enough industrial space for around 1,600 MWp (peak megawatts).

“Apart from the ecological savings, we hope that self-consumption also brings us economic savings —says Gabriel Canela, founder of Transportes Internacionales Inter Tir SL, one of the Free Trade Zone companies that have joined the agreement—. Well studied and used, renewable energies will never be an inconvenience for our benefit. On the contrary, through people and the rational and well-assumed use of all the elements, competitiveness arrives. We do not think that renewable energies have reached their technological peak, much less”.

The rise in fossil energy prices, which could last longer than expected, makes H2 and solar panels more competitive. Getty Images/iStock

Smart management and replication

Some of these companies go beyond self-consumption. For example, Wallbox takes advantage of its know how in electric chargers and not only installs panels in the Zona Franca factory —it will reach 900 kWp and will far exceed it in the new plant under construction—, it also complements generation with management to compensate for the main lack of renewables: dependence on climatic conditions, which is the B side, or the tail, of its promise of energy independence.

Through the renewable transition, companies would be less dependent on external supplies with increasingly high and unpredictable prices Pere Navarro, special delegate of the State in the Barcelona Free Zone Consortium

Its intelligent management system stores the surplus in stationary batteries and in those of the electric vehicles in its fleet. “That energy generated in the hours of lowest cost is consumed when the price of electricity is skyrocketing during peak hours. Measures like this represent a huge relief in contexts as difficult as the current one”, explains Daniel Utgés, Director of Energy Management at Wallbox.

What if self-generation colonized the city from industrial plants? “We want to be an urban laboratory for industry 4.0 to test its technological advances on the streets,” says Badia. “For example, the pilot project, which could be replicated throughout Barcelona or the planet, of solar pavement in the Parque de Glòries. With just 50 square meters, it generates enough energy to supply three families.” Three sovereign families.