Liberty presents WowFi to optimize the wireless internet signal in the home

Liberty presented a product that promises “the best Wi-Fi experience”, given the reality that in Puerto Rico a large part of the construction is made of concrete and families have more devices that require internet to work, study and entertain themselves every day.

Is about Liberty WowFian intelligent device called SmartPod that works to extend and optimize the wireless internet signal, while allowing you to see in a mobile application how much, how and with what equipment the service is used, explained Ernesto Vega, manager of home products at the company telecommunications,

“If on Wednesdays I work remotely and I have the office in a room, the system begins to understand the broadband consumption in that location,” he offered as an example of WowFi’s capacity. This is possible thanks to the SmartPod feeds all this data into the HomePass mobile application, from the Plume software firm. In turn, the application uses artificial intelligence to learn from the behavior of users and devices within the network.

This tool is called “Adapt” and it is included when you buy the SmartPod for $99Vega indicated.

Recommend more than 1

Now, similar to the equipment to extend signal or establish “mesh networks” that exist in the market, it is recommended to install a SmartPod for every 15 to 25 feet when there are concrete walls in between and other elements that degrade the wireless signal. from Internet.

“If the home is more open, the ‘pod’ can reach 25 to 40 feet. We have seen up to 50 feet,” Vega added.

The mobile application has three other services called Control, Guard and Sense, which require the payment of a monthly subscription of $1.49, Vega reported. The first gives visibility over the network to monitor consumption time and which devices are connected. Therefore, it is useful to monitor the use of the Internet by minors.

While, Guard protects computers from malicious code and ads that open an additional screen in the browser (“pop-ups”, in English).

With Sense, each SmartPod becomes a motion sensor, if activated. This may have security features or to detect the movement of people or pets in a room. Although these events can trigger a notification in the application, they can be programmed to only detect at certain times or when the main user is away from home, it was mentioned.

Vega highlighted that WowFi handles the 2.4 Ghz and 5Ghz bands, so that it is compatible with all equipment from surveillance cameras and solar energy systems to computers and smart appliances. It comes with built-in Bluetooth, which simplifies the installation process for the customer.

In addition, its power consumption is low, from 4.5 to 15 watts.

WowFi is for Liberty internet customers and it was stated that consumers who want to purchase the product must have created a MiLiberty account before purchasing.