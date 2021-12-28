Libra, 2022 horoscope by Paolo Fox / Work, love and health: how many changes

Libra, horoscope 2022: what year will it be according to Paolo Fox forecasts?

L’horoscope Paolo Fox 2022 for the Balance it will be made of many changes, as reported by the well-known astrologer on DiPiù Tv. This is also why Saturn will be in a favorable aspect practically the whole year. Some are looking for accommodation while others want to change what appears to be an unsatisfactory aspect of life to seek improvement, but again it all comes from a change of pace. Those who wait to close a deal or perhaps find a bonus at work could be satisfied. There is no lack of consents and satisfactions, but despite this at times it will be necessary to fight to get what you want as it is also right. Surely the months of March and April will be very important with a kind of revision that will arrive already in the first days of the same month. Some unforeseen events can slow down the ascent, but despite this, the commitment always pays off in the end and can always bring surprises.

Let’s go forward in the analysis ofhoroscope Paolo Fox 2022 With the’love for Libra. What is most important is to give space to the drives. This year will be the year of truth, the one where there will be answers that have been waiting for too long. Therefore, for no reason should we stop and try to be what we are not. It will also be an important year for those who have been together for a long time but have been carrying problems for several years. But be careful at the beginning of the year that it could lead to a few too many quarrels and some misunderstanding that risks being decisive from various points of view. After March 6 there will be an important turning point for all relationships, both new ones and those born long ago and still alive. Singles could experience a very interesting moment at the end of June with Venus that will give extraordinary emotions to those who want to take risks. Love in general will awaken from the 11th of August with a very interesting personal growth.

Work, Paolo Fox horoscope 2022: desire for order

And the work what will it reserve for Libra? The answer always gives ushoroscope Paolo Fox 2022. The new year will increase the desire for order which could be fundamental in the professional field. There will be several planets that in a positive aspect will offer great possibilities. On the other hand, those who have experienced a moment of crisis in the workplace for some time run the risk of feeling crushed almost as if to decide to leave to look for something better. Instead, it will be better to concentrate to get rid of waste that is really useless. June could be a time when you suffer from disillusionment with a tiredness that could cause you to lose even your usual concentration. But what saves even in difficult occasions is a sense of opportunity that allows you to know how to seize the best opportunities. This spirit could give the sign unexpected opportunities and thus also allow to change those contexts that are no longer satisfying. But be careful to make choices that can then be considered hasty.

Health, Paolo Fox’s 2022 horoscope predictions: from July we start again

If it will be a first part of 2022 complex for the health from the Balance, as thehoroscope Paolo Fox 2022, from July a new phase will begin. In fact, favorable stars will allow you to get out of a not very easy moment, then if there is also the money to go on a little vacation, you can also find the strength to relax. You will have to take advantage of this month to cure all those situations that create problems or worries. In September, however, there will be a new decline this time in terms of mood that could lead to small crises. The treatments that will be sustained will begin to give their effects from the 26th of the same month. Changing your look and physical appearance could actually improve the psychophysical state and therefore help to pull yourself up in all senses. Much will also depend on the people we have at our side that could help us make a gray situation less worrying to try to turn it rosy.

