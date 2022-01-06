Libra Horoscope 2022: here are the forecasts of the Year for Health, Work and Love. Here’s what the Artemis zodiac predicts for Health, Work and Love? Discover the secrets of the stars.

It is the Year of the Water Tiger, and it promises to be an interesting period for Libra: on the one hand calm and stable, on the other, full of significant changes. Here’s what Artemide predicts for 2022.

The year 2022 will be positive for most of Libra. The symbol of the new year is the Tiger: this fearless animal will favor those Libra who, finally, will give up the habit of thinking too long before making decisions. Only in this way the representatives of this sign will see excellent results by December, taking advantage of the changes that the first half of the year will bring.

2022 year horoscope for Libra (September 24 – October 23)

People born under the sign of Libra (September 24 – October 23) are generally intelligent by nature. They are born diplomats and from childhood they are distinguished by good manners.

Being good parents is among the strengths of Libra. Representatives of this sign of the element of Air are very artistic and know how to behave in public. At work, Libras manifest themselves as true workaholics, while even in the most difficult and conflicting situations they manage to play down thanks to their sense of humor.

In friendship and romantic relationships, Libra is reliable. This zodiac sign always strives to achieve excellent results: in a relationship, Libra appreciates first of all the harmony that can only be achieved through mutual trust.

But, of course, Libra also has flaws. First, by not tolerating injustice, he can lose control in the face of bullying. In discussions, Libra can be aggressive and stubborn.

Secondly, Libra, as the name of the sign suggests, likes to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision. As a result, he spends too much time thinking. Libras sometimes seek advice from other people, subconsciously trying in this way to partially relieve themselves of responsibility.

And it is precisely this habit that must be fought, according to Artemis. In 2022, luck will smile on those who overcome insecurity.

Libra representatives born before October 17 can count on a quiet year: the planets Uranus, Jupiter and Neptune, responsible for the transformations, will not affect them. But they will affect the representatives of the sign born from October 17 to October 22.

According to Artemis, Pluto brings changes and sometimes in a radical way, until the curtain falls on the “old life”. That is, under the influence of Pluto you may suddenly lose your job or quarrel with a friend you have been in contact with for many years.

However, all of this will serve to pave the way for a new, more peaceful and harmonious time for Libra life. Time will tell that all bad events have not happened in vain: if Libra quickly decides how to proceed, they can immediately find a job that will be many times better than the previous one, or discover that the person they considered a friend did not deserve trust. In its place, truly decent people will come into your life.

From the second half of the year, Saturn will begin to actively influence the representatives of the sign, especially those born from 2 to 12 October. This planet will bring about sudden, but pleasant changes – many Libras can be unexpectedly lucky at work or even the lottery.

Finance horoscope for Libra in 2022

In winter, according to Artemis, tranquility at work is expected for Libra. And from the end of the summer, the representatives of the sign can count on a well-deserved recognition of their work: many Libra will strengthen their business. Some Libras will have to relocate for work or study.

Libra under the influence of Saturn can also improve the conditions of the place where it lives. At the same time, if you need to apply for a loan, you should carefully reread the contract so as not to run into unexpected problems.

Health Horoscope for Libra in 2022

In the second half of the year, Libra’s health can be affected by the planet Jupiter, which will enter the sign of Aries. Therefore, it is best for Libra to monitor nutrition and pay attention to the liver. In all other respects, no health problems are expected.

Love Horoscope for Libra in 2022

In 2022, no “dangerous” planet will affect the personal life of Libra, so representatives of this sign will be able to spend time with loved ones in the first months of the year. The year is favorable for Libras intending to marry – everything will be for the best.

And Libra looking for a partner go out more in February, July and October: in these months, the stars favor new acquaintances that will have every chance to translate into strong and stable relationships.

