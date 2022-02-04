Libretti Poste, help from € 3,000 on the account: who can get it

Even with the postal savings book it is possible to ask for personal loans from Poste Italiane, with not indifferent figures

THE Postal savings books in Italy they exist from the late nineteenth century. They are real deposits, but unlike the bank account they have the state guarantee. This is why many users are still turning to this form of savings, for themselves or for another person. Together with postal savings bonds, they are the most used items to create a nest egg for a minor, who will be able to manage it with the age of majority.

In any case, Poste Italiane makes postal savings books advantageous, also because they have no cost of opening and management, but they are the taxation relating to interest rate earnings. To date, the most used savings accounts are those electronic, in dematerialized version, which can be managed and consulted directly online. But for those who wish, the paper versions can still be printed.

Savings books, how to apply for a loan

Even if they are not like BancoPosta, i Savings books they are in effect the services provided by Poste Italiane, and as such, allow you to be part of the “big family” of Poste Italiane. For this there are advantages, such as being able to access the system loans of Poste Italiane. With the classic Fostal Bank loan, you can get them from 3,000 to 30,000 euros.

Funding must be requested through a appointment to the offices of Poste Italiane, but it is a service reserved for customers, even for those who have a postal savings book. The loan can be requested from 3,000 to 30,000 euros. Obviously, based on the type of loan requested, one can be requested additional documentation which acts as a guarantee, but this depends on the personal condition. The reimbursement of the loan can be repaid by 24 to 84 months.