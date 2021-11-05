Libya and the migrant business. So we avoided a third of the landings

“The Mediterranean has its own tragicity which is not that of the mists”. Albert Camus, French from Algeria, was perhaps the writer who was able to grasp the contradictions of the Mare Nostrum more clearly. A small tongue of water, trapped between three continents, narrow, almost suffocated at times, in canals that place peoples who do not even want to look one another in the face.

Thus, in the narrow mirror of the Mediterranean that unites and separates Sicily from the Libyan coasts, 355 kilometers from Tripoli to Lampedusa, every day and every night the truth of the sea takes different routes, like the barges loaded with desperate people who try to cross it. Our sea, moreover, pays for our defects: one above all, a certain complacency to the belly rather to the cold rationality of numbers.

The Libyan coast guard and the affair of intercepted migrants

And numbers, on the other hand, can help. And those about migrants hide secrets that you do not expect. For example, that off the coast of Libya in 2021 the so-called Libyan coast guard carried out (as of 29 October) as many as 200 operations, intercepting and bringing back 27,551 people. The data was provided to Today by UNHCR, the UN agency in charge of protecting refugees and asylum seekers.

To make a comparison: in the whole of 2020, 11,646 people were intercepted in 123 operations; therefore less than half. The year before, 9035 people in 108 operations. A growing trend thanks – also – to the money that comes conspicuously from Italy: 10.5 million for the Libyan coast guard in 2021, the highest figure ever allocated, 32.6 million since 2017 (here the Oxfam data) . So it was decided by virtue of the Rome-Tripoli Memorandum of Understanding, as confirmed by the Chamber of Deputies last July, voting in favor of refinancing (albeit with the commitment to overcome this cooperation, transferring it to the EU).

So we avoided a third of the landings

Italy’s strategy is simple: let’s help the Libyans – who are still divided and at the mercy of a profound political crisis 10 years after Gaddafi’s death – to fight illegal immigration from their shores. And it is not without efficacy: if we consider that, as of 4 November, 54,384 migrants (of which 7,823 unaccompanied minors) have landed in our country, it is easy to realize that – without the intervention of the Libyan patrol boats – we would have had a third of the more landings.

‘Defund the police‘, a blame game that paid off. But at what price? As it is known to all – and the NGOs have repeatedly denounced it – that the Libyan coast guard has a terrible history of violence and abuse, not to mention collusion with the traffickers themselves. His training planned as part of the EU Irini mission never took off while the longa manus of Turkish influence was getting longer and longer.

But it is above all the fate of the people ‘rescued’ that continues not to make the news. Migrants arrested, beaten, raped, locked up with no way out in the official or unofficial concentration camps of the country from which real horror stories arrive.

There are (officially) over 7,000 people in Libyan concentration camps

“As of October 17, 7,055 people were held in detention centers in Libya, of which at least 2,500 concern us directly as an agency,” he explains to Today Caroline Gluck, UNHCR Libya Operation Senior External Relations Officer. “However, UNHCR and its partners have only limited access to some centers and no access to those recently created in the western part of Libya. We believe that thousands of other asylum seekers, refugees and migrants are still being held captive by various security forces, smugglers or traffickers in unspecified locations. “

“The conditions in the detention centers are dire,” the official said. “Often overcrowded and lacking basic sanitation, they are places where human rights violations have been well documented – more recently, for example, by the Independent Libya Fact-Finding Mission.” That’s why UNHCR asks ” the release of all refugees and asylum seekers held in detention, the end of arbitrary detention in Libya and the creation of alternatives to detention ”.

The blitz of October 1st and the heavy weather in Tripoli

The situation worsened even more last month “following the extensive security check on 1 October undertaken by the Libyan authorities in the municipality of Hay Al-Andalus and in other areas of Tripoli in the following days. A series of raids and arrests – says Caroline Gluck – occurred in areas where there was a large number of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants. Many of the houses or shelters they lived in were demolished. Thousands of people were arrested and detained and several thousand were left homeless as their homes were destroyed. “

In Tripoli, the climate is very heavy. “There is fear among refugees and asylum seekers; they fear moving into the city and being arrested. Our immediate concerns are to provide urgent assistance to these people, especially women and children, by helping them to find shelter and food ”.

Libya “is not a safe haven”

How do you get out of it, then? “Refugees and asylum seekers face many challenges in Libya, both due to the protracted conflict and political uncertainty and the challenges related to the spread of Covid – Gluck continues – However, the biggest challenge is the lack of a space for protection. due to the absence of a legal framework on asylum in Libya. This leaves asylum seekers and refugees, who are considered illegal migrants by the authorities, exposed to arrest, detention and even substantial risks to their lives ”.

“All states have a legitimate interest in controlling irregular migration,” the official said. “UNHCR has always made it clear that any support for the Libyan Coast Guard or other authorities of the Libyan state should be conditional on respect for the human rights of refugees and migrants in Libya”. Likewise, the UN agency “reiterates that Libya is not a safe port of landing and that people rescued at sea should not be returned to the country”.

There is a judge in Naples

A question – that of Libya as a safe haven – which is beginning to make its way not only in the political debate but also in the courtrooms. The Naples Court recently sentenced the commander of the Asso28 ship to one year in prison because, after rescuing 101 migrants, he handed them over to the Libyan coast guard. The reasons will be available in some time but the judge found that the conduct of the captain integrates the crimes of ‘arbitrary disembarkation and abandonment of persons’ and of ‘abandonment of minors’. A historic ruling that could set an important precedent for refoulement practices in the central Mediterranean.

The good news

Meanwhile – it is news today – life-saving flights from Libya have resumed. A plane with 172 asylum seekers landed a few hours ago in Niger: it was the first time in over a year.

Italy, Caroline Gluck points out, “is one of the few countries to provide direct resettlement places from Libya”, even if its quotas for 2020 and 2021 have been ‘withdrawn’ due to restrictions due to Covid. Since 2017, 66 people have been resettled from Libya to our country, while 808 have arrived through humanitarian corridors and evacuation flights. A new project for the evacuation of 500 asylum seekers and refugees is also at stake. “Provided we receive the written approval of the Libyan authorities, we hope to organize the first flights in the coming months. It will include people currently detained, single women, unaccompanied minors, those in medical conditions or those of vulnerability ”.

The role of Italy

“Italy has supported – and continues to support – UNHCR’s work in a number of areas, which is why we are very grateful to it,” acknowledges the official. “It is in charge of financing our work by providing targeted protection services and assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in urban areas and detention centers and supports our ‘Rapid Impact Projects’ aimed at promoting social cohesion and reconciliation in communities hosting Libyan refugees, asylum seekers and displaced persons. “

The Italian government also supported “our work to implement activities at the ‘Emergency Transit Mechanism in Rwanda’, enabling us to provide life-saving evacuation flights from Libya to hundreds of people in Rwanda”. Finally, Italy “is leading the Regional Development and Protection Program (RDPP) for North Africa, an EU initiative led by the Italian Ministry of the Interior, which was the only donor for resettlement activities to the outside Libya “.