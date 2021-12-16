Libya: Armed men surround prime minister’s office in Tripoli – World

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 16 – A group of armed men, belonging to the militia of the Al-Samoud Brigade, surrounded the office of the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, while the President of the Presidential Council Mohammed el Menfi requested the intervention of a military force to protect his home. Both the president al Menfi and the members of the council were transferred to a safe place after receiving information about the intention of the armed militias to storm their homes.

According to Libyan media and Al Arabiya sources, tensions in Tripoli erupted after the Presidential Council, as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, decided to relieve the commander of the military district of Tripoli, Abdel Basset Marwan, from his post. and to appoint Major General Abdel Qader Mansour in his place. Furthermore, according to the media, parts of the Libyan capital are without electricity. The leader of the Al-Samoud Brigade militia announced that “there will be no presidential elections in Libya and we will close all state institutions”. (HANDLE).