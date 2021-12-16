Libya, armed men surround the prime minister’s office in Tripoli- Corriere.it

The operation would be born after the replacement of the military leader of the Tripoli region, who is close to the leaders of two powerful Tripoli militias. Local sources deny that this is a coup

The tension on the Libyan political scene is cut with a knife, torn by the debate on the resistance of the upcoming presidential elections. In the last few hours men from some armed militias have Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s office in Tripoli surrounded. Meanwhile, Al Arabyia television reports that the President of the Presidential Council, Mohammed el Menfi, he urgently requested the intervention of a military force to protect his private home.

Local sources they deny a coup d’état is underway. It seems that to precipitate the situation was the choice of President Menfi di replace the current military leader of the Tripoli region, Abdul Basit Marwan, considered too compromised in the period of the war against the troops of the strongman of Cyrenaica, Khalifa Haftar. In his place he would be nominated Abdel Qader Mansour, a more neutral general.

It seems they are therefore blowing on the fire the forces closest to the Islamic front. But it all happens against the background of the now inevitable postponement of the presidential elections that had been organized, thanks to UN support, for next December 24th. Times are too tight. There are days to organize the polling stations and the electoral campaign, reiterate the observers in Tripoli. Harsh controversy concerns, among other things, the candidacy of Dbeibah himself and above all of Saif al Islam, the 49-year-old most political son of Muammar Gaddafi, whose popularity is growing strongly even among those same forces that in 2011 joined the uprisings against the regime.

To throw water on the fire that arrived in the last days Stephanie Williams, the American diplomat recently appointed personal representative for Libya of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. It was she two years ago a mediate the ceasefire between Tripolitania and Cyrenaica, as well as calling elections. His efforts will now be aimed at organizing a new, more credible date for the vote.