Libya, between the unknown elections and the fear of new violence: now the country dreams of a turning point. “The winner will have to redistribute wealth and power”

It had to be the year of the rebirth, albeit among innumerable difficulties and with the spectrum of new violence that would have thrown the country back into the chaos that has characterized it in the last ten years. But with postponement of elections originally scheduled for December 24th, uncertainty further increases for a future of peace and stability in Libya. One more is missing electoral law recognized by all parties, unambiguous criteria must be established for the evaluation of applications and there remains the unknown about the work that the winner of the next presidential elections will have to carry out to get to the table with the losers and plan a division of powers that you avoid one territorial division and a new descent into the field of the militias. According to the latest updates, some of these knots will have to be resolved by January 24, the new date indicated for the possible call to the polls. A hypothesis that, with the positions of the parts still crystallized, appears more and more utopian with each passing day.

The democratic vote remains the main possibility to reach a first turning point in the country, albeit with the undeniable problems that will ensue, starting with the maintenance of peace and stability. Periodically there are new, small clashes between militias, especially in the areas adjacent to the capital Tripoli, nothing that, for the moment, could cause a new escalation. But in the weeks, perhaps months, that separate the country from the elections, everything can still degenerate. “The elections, if and when there will be, will represent a possible turning point – explains a Ilfattoquotidiano.it Matteo Colombo, Visiting Fellow of Ecfr and Associate Research Fellow of Ispi – because an elected government will be able to do what is impossible for a transitional government like the current one. But you need a wide recognition by the population which, however, seems to be there, given that approx 2.8 million people over 6 million inhabitants registered for the vote “.

However, what is most worrying is not the regular running of the election day, but the possibilities reactions of the most powerful factions, from the one headed by the general Khalifa Haftar, until to militias of Misrata, passing through the faithful to the ex’s son Raìs, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, in case of defeat at the polls. “The problem is precisely this – continues Colombo – Whoever loses will likely contest the vote, well aware that, if he decides to take up arms again, he will be able to do so without a real army that can stop them. And the holds to which to cling are many. To date, in fact, one would vote without uniformity in the criteria for evaluating candidacies and an electoral law that is not shared. The one of 2014 is still in force, which would favor the current prime minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh supported by the country’s most populous region, the Tripolitania. The forces of the east had proposed and approved another which, however, was not recognized in the west ”. And precisely the figure of Dbeibeh, clearly ahead in the polls over his challengers, could represent another point of post-electoral confrontation: the current interim premier, according to the laws in force, could not run for president without having resigned his own resignation at least three months before the vote. Which he did not do, given that he immediately resumed his position at the helm of the executive once the postponement of the elections was formalized. Even an unlikely triumph by Haftar or Gaddafi would create many security problems, given that several militias, above all those of Misrata, would never accept a government led by the archenemy of Cyrenaica or from the son of the dictator who first helped to dismiss in 2011.

For sure there is that whoever takes the lead in the country will have to sit in a table with opponents and immediately put in place a plan of redistribution of power and wealth that no one is unhappy. A control system similar to the one built in the years just by Muammar Gaddafi that, in addition to enjoying a powerful army and security services present in the area, behind the figure of the strong man also hid the ability to hold together the heterogeneous souls of the country by counting on the wealth generated by the sale of raw materials. “Libya will never accept a new strong man – Colombo argues – This is also why I can’t see people like Haftar or Saif al-Islam Gaddafi in the presidency. But at the level of redistribution of power and wealth, the Gaddafi system is necessary, a system that makes a rebellion inconvenient for the opponents because they would have more to lose than gain“.

To favor a stabilization in this sense is also the international contest. Libya has been a battleground between great powers: those who supported Haftar, Russia, Emirates, Egypt and also France, and who instead gave support to the former government of national agreement Fayez al-Sarraj recognized byUn, Turkey And EU over all. Without forgetting the proximity between the Qatar and the militias of Misrata. “Today, however, Egypt is talking to Qatar and Turkey, something that was not the case until recently. Same thing in the EU, where two key countries like Italy and France have returned to shared positions. This does not exclude the possibility of new clashes, but it limits the possibilities ”. Avoiding confrontation, the spark that can trigger a new and unstoppable violence and that would nullify all the work done up to now is in fact the goal to be put at the center of the actions of all the actors involved: “Because foreign powers generally do not trigger civil wars, but they contribute to aggravate them “.

Twitter: @GianniRosini