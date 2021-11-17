Libya elections, the candidacies of Haftar and Gaddafi Jr trigger protests in the country. And from Misurata they threaten: “Let’s boycott the vote”

The first nominations for the next ones Libyan elections of 24 December they bring good and bad news with them. The positive one: the characters who have formalized their race for the presidency of the battered country for more than ten years civil war they have so the legitimacy of the vote recognized, at least until the ballots are counted, and they will not hinder it. The negative is that the same names have already aroused strong protests in some parts of the population, risking to drag back the Libya in a bloody one gang war, after a period of respite which, although precarious, seems to be resisting. The last two to expose themselves were the president of the House of Representatives of Libya, Aguila Saleh, and above all the one who first tried to take him by force, the general of Cyrenaica Khalifa Haftar. These two names would be enough to cause fear for the estate of the cease-fire in the post-electoral phase, but to trigger the loudest protests, to date, an unexpected candidacy arrived before last summer: that of Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the ex Raìs dismissed and executed in 2011.

Gaddafi Jr., some Libyan cities rebel: “Let’s boycott the vote”

A little more than ten years after the dismissal of Muammar Gaddafi, the eventuality of a victory for his son Saif would close a circle on a total period political instability that caused indiscriminate migratory flows, the proliferation of terrorism and of criminal organizations until that day “managed” by the former president, in addition to one economic crisis which devastated one of the richest countries on the entire African continent. But his rise to power would probably not mean a return to stability. This can already be understood from the reactions and protests that arose after the official announcement, especially in the area of Measured, the city from which the first anti-regime revolts were born and which boasts one of the most powerful militias in the whole of Libya. The City Council of Elders in a note wrote to reject “the candidacy of those who have used excessive force against the revolt of the Libyan people and who are the object of arrest warrants by the Libyan courts and the International Criminal Court”, Asking the“ free patriots ”to protest against the elections. Thus several dignitaries from other Libyan cities expressed their opposition, while the polling stations of Zawiya, Garyan, Zintan And Msallata.

Saif al-Islam announced his candidacy with a video, after plans for a return to politics anticipated in July in an exclusive interview with New York Times. The cameras filmed him as he presented the documents for the candidacy to the Electoral Commission a Sabha, in southern Libya. A question that, the spokesperson of the National High Electoral Commission specifies, Khaled el-Mennai, has not yet been accepted by the body that is examining it. “A decision on Saif al-Islam’s candidacy has not yet been made,” said el-Mennai.

Gaddafi’s son has never denied the support he recently gave to his father Muammar in the period of uprisings and the destabilization of the regime. At the outbreak of the civil war in 2011 he had sworn allegiance to him by becoming one of the two official spokesmen for the government. Despite a request from the International Criminal Court to try him for crimes against humanity and the bloody crackdown on protests, he was detained but also protected a Zintan by the Libyan militias who had captured him: a trial in absentia celebrated in Tripoli, which opened in April 2014, ended on July 28 the following year with a Death penalty for genocide. But two years later, in July 2016, he was released from prison thanks to aamnesty launched in 2015 by the government of Tobruk (controlled by Haftar) and has since lived as a free man in a secret location, possibly bordering theEgypt. Despite the years spent in the shadows, his candidacy would be far from marginal: according to an estimate by al-Arabiya the “Gaddafi” still represent the 50-70% of the Libyans.

The descent into the field of Haftar, the general who tried to take Tripoli with tanks

It has been just two and a half years since Khalifa Haftar, supported by Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Russian contractors close to Vladimir Putin of the Wagner Group, launched its offensive on Tripoli in an attempt to overthrow the weak and never fully recognized Government of National Accord of Fayez al-Sarraj. An advance that brought his self-proclaimed militias Libyan National Army at the gates of the capital, rejected only thanks to the military intervention of the Turkey which prevented the taking of the country by the strong man of Cyrenaica. Today, the same general presents himself in a democratic version: he was the greatest concern of the newborn national unity government of Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh for a peaceful transition to the December 24 elections. But between statements of support and a few sporadic episodes of confrontation at the level of local gangs, Haftar’s support for the executive has remained to this day and this candidacy further strengthens him.

“I am applying to lead the people in a decisive phase and not to seek power. If I take the presidency, I have endless ideas for taking Libya forward, ”he said announcing his candidacy. The general then added that “Libya has treasures and capabilities, if placed in honest hands the future of the country will change. We must begin the journey of reconciliation, peace, construction and stability together ”.

Even about his name, however, there are the doubts of some local potentates, such as that of Zawiya who, in addition to rejecting Gaddafi Jr’s descent into the field, has also decided to rebel against that of Haftar: the “revolutionary” leaders of the city about 50 kilometers from Tripoli they announced that they “categorically reject the candidacy of the two war criminals, Seif al-Islam Gaddafi and Khalifa Haftar, who are wanted by justice”. Furthermore, it is to be expected that the Misrata militias will also oppose his run to the presidency. In addition to these unknowns, doubts also remain about the consequences of his eventual defeat at the polls: the general will surrender at the outcome of the vote or denounce electoral fraud looking for a new twist to take the country by force?