Libya, European good intentions clash with the absent Turkey and Russia

Good intentions. Significant assonances of intent. A poignant final statement. But the future of Libya remains full of questions and full of disturbing shadows.

The umpteenth International Conference on Libya was staged in Paris. Around twenty heads of state and government from both shores of the Mediterranean gathered at the Maison de la Chimie (a congress center not far from the Elysée) in the summit co-chaired by Italy, France, Germany, Libya and the United Nations. The intent was to put firm points to make the path between now and December 24, the date set for the political and presidential elections in Libya, easier. An important parterre was the Parisian one: Emmanuel Macron Mario Draghi, Angela Merkel, US vice president Kamala Harris, Antonio Guterres and Libyan interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Also present in Paris was a great sponsor of the strongman of Cyrenaica, General Khalifa Haftar, that is the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. In his speech at the conference, Draghi filtered diplomatic sources following the Prime Minister, recalled the commitment of the international community and all Libyan actors for the success of the institutional transition through the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections from 24 December 2021. “This is the clear will of the Libyan people – said Draghi – as evidenced by the registration of about 3 million voters. After years of conflict, the Libyan people must be able to express themselves in free, transparent and credible elections ”, reiterating the need for a shared legal and electoral framework on which the competent Libyan authorities must work together in the coming days and weeks.

In this perspective, the Conference’s Final Declaration insists on three points. First: UN sanctions for those who try to boycott the vote. To discourage, therefore, “those who try to hinder the electoral process and the political transition”. Second: an international political push that favors the process of withdrawing the foreign militiamen who crowd the conflict in the North African country. «The plan of the Libyan Military Committee to withdraw the mercenaries – it is written in the text – is in line with the resolutions of the United Nations. We support the global action plan to ensure the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya ”. Third point, finally: the commitment of the Libyan factions to accept the outcome of the vote, foreseen on paper for December. “Everyone in Libya – is one of the passages of the document – must respect the electoral results and not hinder them”. Italy, France and Germany are also united in demanding compliance with the voting calendar. The electoral process, it is stressed, must be “indisputable and irreversible”. The fact is that a Conference without the “Sultan” and the “Tsar” is at least an amputated conference. Because even the stones know that the future of Libya depends a lot on the moves on the ground by Recep Tayyp Erdogan’s Turkey and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. In Paris, Ankara was totally absent. The chair of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was to attend on behalf of Erdogan, also remained empty, probably due to pressure for the withdrawal of Turkish mercenaries and military, who in recent years coordinated the Tripoli army. At least the absent Putin sent his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to the French capital.

The intentions of the participants in the Paris summit are important and demanding, but all to be verified. The reality today is that Libya was and continues to be a “torture factory”. Rape to practice and exhibit. Tortures to be inflicted in the dark and tortures to be shown to the audience of prisoners, so that the open wounds of the unfortunates are an example for all and continue to feed the business of abuse “under the absolute control of the authorities”. This is written by the UN independent investigation mission in Libya. As for security, it is undermined by foreign troops operating on Libyan territory and thousands of Libyan militiamen fighting for the division of power. They are the ones who pose the greatest threat to the implementation of numerous reforms and, therefore, to lasting stabilization. To these must be added cells from various origins of jihadist extremism, from al-Qaeda to Isis, which have never ceased to operate. Positive in Paris is the consolidation of the new Franco-Italian axis. It is no coincidence that Macron proposed co-presidency of the conference to Mario Draghi and Angela Merkel, alongside the UN and representatives of Libya. Palazzo Chigi also underlines the “coordinated approach” between Rome and Paris in the Libyan scenario. So much so that the same sources let it slip that the Paris conference could be followed by a meeting in Rome next spring. In short, for Mario Draghi it was still a fruitful trip. As for the stabilization of Libya, it is quite another story. A story where the happy end remains little more than a faint hope.

Expert in the Middle East and Islam, he has been following Italian foreign policy for a quarter of a century and in particular all the events concerning the Middle East.

Umberto De Giovannangeli