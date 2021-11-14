Libya, Gaddafi’s son Saif al Islam is a candidate for elections – Corriere.it

from Lorenzo Cremonesi

The most political heir of the Rais in the running for the votes on December 24th. Today his figure, although he has enemies among the Muslim Brotherhood, is gathering growing support

Eventually, Saif al Islam took the plunge. Probably the most complex and risky of his 49 years of life. The most political son of Muammar Gaddafi, and in fact considered his probable successor since well before the upheavals of 2011, comes out of his hiding place in the mountains of Nafusa and runs for the presidential elections planned (but not at all certain) for the next 24 December.

Local media broadcast the video of him dressed in the same jallabiah and brown turban that characterized his father’s last appearances, before being lynched in Sirte on 20 October 2011 by the brigades of the Libyan revolution assisted by NATO aviation. on his way to the offices of the electoral commission in the southern city of Sebah, in the heart of the Fezzan desert. A risky step. Still there are many who would like him dead. Among them are the victims and the politically persecuted in the forty years of the Gaddafi regime, as well as many of the rebels who joined the fighting against the loyalist columns ten years ago. The Tripoli court sentenced him to death in absentia in 2015. And an arrest warrant for “war crimes” hangs on him from the International Court of The Hague.

After all, Saif al Islam knows he is a controversial figure. It was even before the revolution. Graduated from the London School of Economics in London, welcomed by international diplomacy as a moderate interlocutor on which to try to leverage to deal with Muammar Gaddafi, opponents also hoped in him who in February 2011 aimed to overthrow the regime avoiding a bloodbath . But from the earliest days of the violent uprisings in Benghazi, Saif chose to espouse his father’s hard line. And he gave his full support to armed repression. Except regret it at the beginning of the summer and relaunch the path of internal political dialogue. But too late. In mid-August, the rebels freed Tripoli thanks to continued NATO support. Gaddafi closed in to Sirte in the last desperate resistance. Saif was trying to flee to Algeria. But he was captured in the middle of the desert by the Zintan militias only a few days after his father’s death.

He has since become an excellent prisoner. For a long time it seemed that his execution was imminent. M.then the political fragmentation of the country, the war between militias, the economic crisis and general chaos, changed its destiny. From an enemy he became an ally of Zintan’s militias, as he himself told in an interview published by New York Times at the beginning of last July. Today his figure, although he continues to have legions of enemies, especially among the ranks of the Muslim Brotherhood, is gathering growing consensus among those who see the strong man as a possible way out. Nostalgia for the Gaddafi years is now proportional to the disillusionment with the results of the revolution.

But it remains extremely difficult to understand what the consent for Saif is worth electorally. He is opposed by popular candidates such as the current premier Abdul Hamid Dabeibah, or the strong man of Cyrenaica Khalifa Haftar (who recently sent his son Saddam to Tel Aviv to seek Israeli support), and the president of parliament. by Tobruk, Aguila Saleh. It should be added that the elections themselves remain in doubt. There is no shared electoral law, it is not yet clear whether on the 24th there will be voting only for the first round of the presidential elections, or even for the renewal of parliament. The very nominations of individual presidential candidates cause tensions and crises. The Paris conference on November 12 tried to give international legitimacy to the vote, but the facts showed the enormous difficulties that still complicate the preparations. A postponement is not excluded either. But from today one fact is certain: Saif returns to being an active figure in his country and does so in the name of continuity with his father. Gaddafi’s memory remains strong on Libya’s political scene.