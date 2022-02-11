Libya has two prime ministers again

On Thursday the Libyan parliament, which is based in the eastern city of Tobruk, announced the appointment of a new prime minister of Libya, former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, who remained the only candidate after Khalid al Baibas’ withdrawal. . The problem is that the appointment was considered neither legitimate nor valid by the current prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads an interim government operating from Tripoli, the Libyan capital and main city in the west of the country. Dbeibah said he has no intention of relinquishing his post of him.

As he wrote Associated Press, the latest developments could further aggravate the political situation in Libya, which had already become complicated after the decision of last December 24 to postpone the presidential elections also set with the UN agreement. It could also take the country back more than a year, when there were two competing governments in Libya, one in Tripoli and one in Tobruk, and two armed camps made up of militias fighting each other to take control of the territory.

The appointment of a new prime minister by the Tobruk parliament was the result of tensions accumulated in recent weeks, but also the demonstration of the fragility of the institutional structure that had emerged from the February 2021 agreements mediated by the UN. Those agreements provided for the national parliament to be based in Tobruk, while the government of national unity (the first after seven years of divisions) operated from Tripoli.

Parliament’s distrust of the new government, created to foster a process of national reconciliation and lead Libya towards new elections, had grown after the failure of the December presidential election.

The vote was skipped mainly due to disagreements regarding the selection criteria of the candidates, the most important of which had characteristics considered problematic, controversial or for some reason worrying. Among the most contested candidacies there was precisely that of the interim prime minister, Dbeibah, who when he was nominated with the approval of the international community had premised that he would not participate in the elections for the presidency. But then he had changed his mind, the electoral commission had accepted his candidacy but several of his rivals had appealed and had greatly criticized him.

According to the Tobruk parliament, being an interim role, Dbeibah’s office would effectively end on December 24, despite the presidential elections not being held. Dbeibah said he had started talks to establish a new “roadmap” for voting in June, but he did not convince his opponents.

It is not clear what will happen now, and whether the presence of two prime ministers will push Libya back into a situation of chaos and violence like the one before the February 2021 agreements. However, it is unlikely that new elections will be held anytime soon, given that the electoral commission said it needed at least eight months to organize a new vote.