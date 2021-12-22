Libya is in chaos. And now the activity of Eni- Corriere.it is at risk

from Lorenzo Cremonesi

The elections were skipped because no one agreed on anything, the tension is rising and there is a fear of a return to arms. Meanwhile, the closure of four hydrocarbon fields, in addition to the refineries of Zuara and Mellitah, threatens Italian interests in the country

Armed militias in the streets, sandbag barricades and schools locked with students sent home for fear that they will remain involved in the gunfights. For a moment yesterday morning in the Tripoli region the voice of war seemed to prevail over diplomacy. The return of tensions coincides with the inevitable postponement of the elections. The first round of the presidential elections was scheduled for Friday 24 December. But no one agreed on anything: not on the electoral law, not on the eligibility of some candidates (among them Saif al Islam, the most political son of Muammar Gaddafi, and the incumbent premier Abdulhamid Dabeibah) and even less on the steps that should have been followed for the ballot and therefore for the parliamentarians. Nobody wanted to take responsibility for announcing the postponement. The silence of politics has thus given way to the anarchist chaos of the militias.

The risk of a return to the dynamics of violence similar to the 14 months of the offensive launched on April 4, 2019 by the strongman of Cyrenaica, Khalifa Haftar, to conquer Tripoli now seems to be offset by at least two positive factors. Firstly, Russia and Turkey, the two powers that intervened two years ago military manu respectively in support of Cyrenaica and Tripolitania, today they do not want war. Added to this is the presence on the ground of Stephanie Williams, the UN representative of American origin who over a year ago negotiated both the ceasefire and the electoral process. She herself, however, had an announcement circulated in which she was concerned that limited clashes could then lead to conflict. The risk directly involves Italy. The closure of four hydrocarbon fields, in addition to the refineries of Zuara and Mellitah, threatens Eni’s activities in the country. It is no coincidence that Mario Draghi himself appeals for the resumption of dialogue and the holding of free elections as soon as possible, underlining that destabilization also interferes with migratory flows.

In this serious phase of uncertainty, Haftar raises his head, who yesterday met important exponents of the old entourage of Tripoli in Benghazi. Among them, former interior minister Fathi Bishaga and former vice president Ahmed Maitig. The intention is to force Dabeibah to resign and to create a unitary government of theirs that will postpone the elections to a much more distant future. Central argument that Dabeibah at the time of his appointment, less than a year ago, had promised that he would not reapply and therefore should now step aside. Haftar, among other things, fears the candidacy of Gaddafi’s son, who is drawing consensus among his electorate. But the situation remains completely fluid and still out of control.