Libya, militias surround the government building in Tripoli. Country split again: Bashagha elected premier by Tobruk, Dbeibah does not give up

There Libya seems to be on the verge of a new political and military chaos. Armed men have surrounded the government building in Tripoliaccording to reports al-Arabiya. Libyan TV 228 speaks of movements of military vehicles near the seat of the government. The new escalation was caused by the unanimous election by the Parliament of Tobruk, led by Aguila Salehof the former minister of the former Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashagaas the new prime minister, after the transition premier, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, he had resigned to participate in the presidential elections which should have been held on 24 December last. The call to the polls, however, was postponed due to the inability of the electoral commission to analyze all the thousands of applications received and for the lack of a agreement on an electoral law among all areas of the country and so Dbeibah has returned to his place, illegitimately according to Tobruk, and has no intention of leaving him. A position that splits the country between again Tripolitania And Cyrenaicain a situation not too different from the one already experienced when the two blocks were at the helm Fayez al-Sarraj and the general Khalifa Haftar. And today it also registered an attack on Dbeibahwhose convoy was attacked by an armed commando in the early hours of the morning, without however managing to kill the transition premier.

The new prime minister elected by Tobruk will have two weeks to form a new government which will have to be subjected to a vote of confidence and to have the constitutional amendmentsdate from which i 14 months within which to hold elections according to the roadmap approved by Tobruk. This will in all likelihood lead to the emergence of two parallel governmentsa situation that risks endangering the stability of the country from the point of view of security, after about a year cease-fire due to the convergence of all the actors involved on the figure of Dbeibah. Who in a speech to the Nation appealed directly to the people who yesterday in Tripoli, his headquarters, took to the streets to demonstrate in his support. “Defeated in the military offensive two years ago, Saleh and Khalifa Haftar are trying to enter Tripoli with Bashagha – was the comment of Ashraf Shah, former councilor of the Libyan High Council of State – They failed to get on board a tank, they try on Bashagha’s shoulders ”. But it is one “illegitimate” move“, Shah denounces speaking of today’s vote, which he defined as“ a theft against the Libyan people, the roadmap is just an attempt to postpone and extend the mandate of this Parliament ”. The Tripoli politician then urged the international community, “distracted” by the Ukrainian crisis, to “put pressure on Saleh and Haftar not to go ahead” with their plan. For his part, the general of Cyrenaica in fact welcomed the appointment of Fathi Bashagha: “The leadership welcomes and supports the decision of the Libyan Parliament issued today, Thursday, to instruct Fathi Bashagha to form a new government to lead the country”, he announced the spokesman of the general command of the self-styled Libyan National Armythe major general Ahmed Al-Mismari.

The United Nations however, they let it be known that they continue to support Dbeibah as premier, as said by the spokesman for the UN Headquarters Stephane Dujarric. Asked whether the United Nations continues to recognize Dbeibah as interim prime minister, the spokesperson simply replied “yes”.

Meanwhile, Dbeibah was involved in an ambush today. According to reports from al-Arabiyaa armed commando not yet identified, he joined the convoy of cars that was bringing the prime minister home and opened fire on his vehicle. A “Barrage of bullets”probably fired by a Kalashnikov, some of whom have passed the windshield of his car, but which have nevertheless caused no consequences for the politician. Then, according to the account of a witness quoted by the pan-Arab media, the commandos managed to escape in another car. The chief prosecutor of Libya has opened an investigation on the attack on charges of “Attempted murder”.