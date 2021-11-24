Libya: promoted drugs with the Juventus brand
Got a drug dealer who was selling his merchandise with the Juventus club logo on it
Juventus have resumed their journey in the league in the best possible way, with the bianconeri they have won by 0-2 the match played at Lazio’s home at the Olympic Stadium. The team of the former Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was regulated thanks to two penalties scored by Leonardo Bonucci, which allowed the Old Lady to hook Lazio in the standings and to gnaw three points from the first two of the class, Milan and Naples, stopped respectively from Fiorentina and Inter in the past weekend. Massimiliano Allegri’s team is now awaited Saturday from another challenge truth, the one against Atalanta, which will arrive at the Stadium in a match to be won to continue climbing in the standings and not to frustrate what has been done to date, and to keep alive the hopes of a comeback in the standings towards the top places, which are still eleven points away, and that the bianconeri are continuing to to stalk.
Before the match against the Goddess, however, Juventus is expected thisevening from another important challenge, that of Champions League against Chelsea, which will determine the first place in the group: the bianconeri are in the lead with full points, and tonight a draw will be enough, which by winning the last one against Malmo, would deliver first place to the bianconeri. A fascinating challenge that Juventus will play with little pressure, given the qualification already achieved.
While the bianconeri are busy on the field, a curious news has arrived outside that indirectly concerns Andrea Angelli’s club. In Libya in fact, a drug dealer was arrested drugs, which sold its merchandise with the black and white logo embossed on it. In the photos of the kidnapping he was subjected to, in fact, you can see piles of drugs with the logo of the black and white team on them, which was probably used to recognize the quality of the goods sold.
November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 12:20)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED