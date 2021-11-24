Libya: promoted drugs with the Juventus brand

Juventus have resumed their journey in the league in the best possible way, with the bianconeri they have won by 0-2 the match played at Lazio’s home at the Olympic Stadium. The team of the former Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was regulated thanks to two penalties scored by Leonardo Bonucci, which allowed the Old Lady to hook Lazio in the standings and to gnaw three points from the first two of the class, Milan and Naples, stopped respectively from Fiorentina and Inter in the past weekend. Massimiliano Allegri’s team is now awaited Saturday from another challenge truth, the one against Atalanta, which will arrive at the Stadium in a match to be won to continue climbing in the standings and not to frustrate what has been done to date, and to keep alive the hopes of a comeback in the standings towards the top places, which are still eleven points away, and that the bianconeri are continuing to to stalk.