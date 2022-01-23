Libya, the EU representative Emanuela Del Re: “A strong man is not the road. Haftar or Gaddafi? I hope for a broader vision of citizens”

The government of Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh, the entrepreneur of Measured became prime minister and who has to ferry the Libya towards the elections that should sanction the turning point towards a definitive pacification and reconstruction, crunches under the blows of a group of parliamentarians demanding formation of a new government transition. After the first postponement of the elections that should have been held last December 24, we are navigating more than ever in sight and the situation of fibrillation in the Sahel further complicates the picture. Emanuela Del Re, special representative of the European Union for the Sahel, expert on Africa, analyzes the current scenario in an interview with Ilfattoquotidiano.it.

UN Secretary General Advisor for Libya Stephanie Williams spoke of elections in Libya by 30 June. Given the current unstable situation, what are the odds that they will actually take place by this date?

The elections were postponed because they were not properly prepared. I would say that perhaps in the next 15 days, after the parliamentary session that will be convened by Aguilah Saleh (the Speaker of the Tobruk House of Representatives, ed), one of these two scenarios will occur. Or we will move towards a new government with a prime minister who is not Dbeibeh and who could be, for example, Fathi Bashagha (former Libyan interior minister of the al-Sarraj government, ed) or someone else. Or that Dbeibeh manages to remain prime minister. What needs to be done first of all is to redefine the Constitution, which is why the elections have been postponed. Then to clarify some points of the electoral process. For example, it is necessary to establish clear criteria for participation in elections. Just think of the crux of military participation. It is a very complicated transition phase.

A group of parliamentarians is calling for the formation of a new transitional government to replace that of Dbeibeh, accused by its political opponents of corruption. The UN Secretary General for Libya, Stephanie Williams, on the other hand, said that the country only needs a “stable political horizon”. How do you interpret these words? Does Dbeibah remain in place despite the fact that he can no longer be defined as a guarantor?

Having a government that is solid and capable of ferrying the country towards elections without further jolts may be reasonable. If we want to avoid the electoral objective being forgotten in Libya, we must continue to support the parties that still see the elections as a fundamental goal. Dbeibeh wants to keep the electoral perspective and this absolutely goes in the direction of the United Nations. It is also true that the parties to the dispute are asking that in the electoral law it be written that the current prime minister cannot stand for election because otherwise he would have a position of excessive advantage. At the same time, however, the transition also includes the option of retaining this prime minister in order to accompany the electoral process. It is undoubtedly a very delicate and complex moment for Libya.

If it were decided to create a new transitional government, could there be a risk of a new postponement of the elections beyond June?

It could also happen, in the sense that two fundamental issues must be addressed: the constitution and the electoral law. The current electoral law is certainly not a good law because it favors some powers in particular, for example that of the president. Furthermore, it is necessary to avoid too strong a form of presidentialism precisely because Libya itself is very fragmented and has already experienced power struggles in the past. In my opinion, at some point, there will be a power-sharing agreement, a balance formula. These are not easy processes.

How can the legitimacy of the vote and the respect of the electoral result be guaranteed, given the chaos deriving from the evaluation of the candidacies (that of Dbeibah above all) and the clash over the electoral law? Is it reasonable to think that there will be losers who will not accept the vote?

This is the real problem. This is why some observers are wondering about the advisability of going beyond the electoral target, which however – let us be clear – remains fundamental. The situation has been very complicated for years on both a political and a social level. There is the perception that there is a certain nostalgia for Gaddafi and this obviously means that since the days of the Raìs there has remained a void that has yet to be filled. Moreover, there is the southern region of the country (the Fezzan, ed) which is perhaps the most unstable area. It is necessary to ensure that the government that will come is a government of national unity that is also able to recompose this world so varied and that restores dignity to the peoples of the south who perceive themselves marginalized by the central power.

Do you consider Haftar (for military actions taken in the past) and Gaddafi (wanted for war crimes) as acceptable candidates?

If the applications meet legal and shared criteria, I clearly cannot say that they cannot be nominated. The real problem is to lead the Libyan population to broaden their horizons because for now there is a polarization. The Libyan people are a great people, of great political acumen. I have enormous faith in the population.

Given the still pressing presence of international actors in Libya, Turkey and Russia in primis, what real possibilities are there that we can carry out the electoral process and achieve post-election stability?

In the next 15 days we will see what happens. The really important thing is to see if it will be possible to act on the constitutional question and the electoral law. The question of the presence of other international actors, such as Turkey and Russia, has its own importance but this is not so much the problem as finding a convergence of interests. There is a certain convergence on the elections right now. I do not believe that this factor can be the only determining factor in the whole outcome of the process.