Libya, the foreign minister suspended. Clash in view of the elections – Corriere.it

from Lorenzo Cremonesi

The path towards the vote on 24 December is announced to be stormy. Mangoush said she was willing to consider extradition to the US of the former secret service executive accused of organizing the Lockerbie attack.

The course of the Libyan electoral campaign begins in an atmosphere of personal quarrels and political disputes in view of the appointment on 24 December. The Presidential Council announced two days ago the “suspension for two weeks” of Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, which in theory could not leave the country until the end of the investigation. Meanwhile, yesterday’s choice of the strongman from Cyrenaica, Khalifa Haftar, to send his son Saddam for a visit to Israel raises a lot of criticism.

Mangoush, particularly disliked by the Muslim Brotherhood, is accused of having gone beyond her duties, after speaking to the Bbc she said she was willing to consider the extradition to the US of Gaddafi’s former secret service executive, Abu-Aqila Mohammed Massoud, accused of having organized the attack on the Pan Am Boeing 747, which in December 1988 exploded in the Scottish skies of Lockerbie causing over 270 deaths. “The minister should not have reopened an issue already resolved in 2003, when Tripoli agreed to compensate the families of the victims ”, they say to the Presidential Council, now more than ever in search of visibility.

The move has already been rejected by the government of interim premier Abdul Hamid Dabaibah. “Minister Mangoush continues to travel. It will be at the Paris Conference on November 12 “, the prime minister’s spokesmen said, referring to the summit wanted by Macron to facilitate the electoral process, as well as to relaunch the French role. The clash seems destined to last. But he is not the only one. Yesterday the President of the Parliament of Tobruk, Aguila Saleh, announced that a double ballot will be held on 24 December for the choice of the president and of parliament on the basis of a controversial electoral law. And the fight for candidacies opens up. Haftar’s is very disliked by the militias in Tripolitania, who fear the new alliance between Israel and the soldiers of Benghazi.