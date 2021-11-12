Libya, via 300 pro-Haftar mercenaries at the request of Paris – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TRIPOLI, 11 NOV – Three hundred “foreign mercenaries and fighters” active in the areas of eastern Libya controlled by Khalifa Haftar will be repatriated “at the request of France”, which tomorrow will host a conference on Libya. This was announced by military sources linked to the strongman of Cyrenaica, who fought against Tripoli.



“The command of the Libyan National Army has decided to have an initial group of 300 foreign mercenaries and fighters leave the country”, representatives of Haftar’s forces said in a statement, adding that they had made this decision “at the request of France. “.



The statement comes from representatives of the Haftar camp in the “Libyan Joint Military Committee (5 + 5)”, a structure made up of five members of the Libyan government based in Tripoli and five members representing the East: group responsible for the implementation of ceasefire agreement signed between the two parties in October 2020. (ANSA).

