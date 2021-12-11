“Licensed to Teams after 18 years” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Rinaldi

The woman, 50, worked for the multinational Yazaki and was fired a few days ago. I was expecting some humanity, I cried



TURIN

– They treated us as if we were transparent. I understand that multinationals are firing, but at least one meeting, the possibility of giving me time to look for another job …. Alessandra Cielidoni the phone stops, but at times it cracks. Fifty years old, a delegate of Fisascat Cisl, separated by six and with two children, last Friday in the space of a phone call she suddenly found herself out of work after an 18-year career at the Grugliasco headquarters of Yazaki, a big producer and marketer of wiring and electrical distribution systems for motor vehicles, Stellantis among the first customers. An episode that echoes the mass layoff, via Zoom, of Vishal Garg, the mortgage magnate in America. Or those via WhatsApp also occurred in Italy. Two of her other colleagues were fired with her.

Does Alessandra want to tell what happened?



Last Friday I was working in smart working and I get a phone call, not a video call, but a phone call via Teams. They tell me “by business choice your institution is closed with immediate effect therefore all the business will be transferred to Portugal, you are exempt from giving notice and you are not required to work today, you will receive a registered letter of termination of work”. Within an hour they disabled my corporate network, access to my pc and mail. Now working from home they can do everything. My colleague was quick to ask if there was a possibility of being relocated, and they said no.

How many are you in the ward?



Three, two in Grugliasco and one at the Pastorano warehouse (Caserta). Only the manager was relocated.

What did he do?



Costing and pricing. We receive wiring drawings from the customer, negotiate the price, sell the product according to the agreements made.

How did you feel after the phone call?



I started crying and I cried all day. it was a shock after 18 years of work. I was also Rsu in the company and a representative of the European Works Council: in September we met the company asking if there were any plans for restructuring. The scents are those, I’ve been doing this job for years and I’m not stupid.

What did they tell you at the meeting?



They reassured us, so I didn’t expect what happened. I would have appreciated a meeting in person, who would tell me “guys we have to reduce staff”. You can call me and tell me “we find a relocation, we give you time to look around”, in short, more humanity. Then I understand the choices of the multinationals, but there is a way and a way. The other colleagues worked for 28 and 11 years, it’s not like that.

Did you feel like those workers fired via Zoom in the US?



In that case it was with a video, there were all the employees connected and they put their face on it even if the result does not change. In our case it was with a phone call, I was alone, on the other side the CEO and the HR manager and at that moment you already feel in a weaker position.

She is 50 years old, mother and separated. Did the company know?



Yes, of course. Even the colleague of Pastorano single-income with children and the other colleague has a wife who works part-time with 2 children at school. We are 3 families who go to work to eat and not for fun.

What did you tell your children?



(Alessandra takes a long pause). “I was fired”. They came home and saw me cry, they are grown up I can’t tell stories. They were shocked. They also have a dad to take charge of them, but a scenario I don’t want to contemplate.

What are your children doing?



The girl, 19, is studying, the boy has found a precarious job in a warehouse but with contracts of 10 days in days, nothing for sure.

What to do now?



We would like to have a meeting with the company to be relocated to other offices that are understaffed, Yazaki has some work. We would like to return, we cannot afford to be unemployed, at this age and in this historical period it is not easy to find work.