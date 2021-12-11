Licensed with a video call, Alessandra’s story: “After 18 years of work, inhumane treatment”

She is Alessandra Celidoni, 53 years old, mother of two, separated, but is also one of three people fired, with a phone call on Teams, from Yazaki of Grugliasco (Turin) where they work 91 employees, a multinational that deals with the production and marketing of wiring and electronic distribution systems for the automotive sector. Fired in the worst way, suddenly summoned, a few minutes’ phone call, a farewell sentence and end of the professional relationship. So at any moment, without any notice or dialogue with the company. “Within ten minutes I became a ghost, they threw me away like a used handkerchief. Zero respect, no humanity, eighteen years of life in the company canceled in a “click” “, Celidoni told the Press. A real shock, she cried all day once she heard the news (she took care of receiving the customer’s wiring drawings, then negotiating the price and selling “the product according to the agreements made”). The rumors about a possible downsizing, in reality, had been chasing each other for some time but the company had always excluded this possibility.

What happened

It all started on Thursday when Celidoni, who was in smart working, receives an email for a meeting on Teams. He assumed it was just a phone call for internal communications. And, instead, no. On the other side of the PC, with the camera obscured, there was a legal representative of the company and the head of human resources. “Your institution is closed with immediate effect. You and your colleagues are fired for a justified objective reason. Your business will be moved to Portugal. The business transaction is not scheduled for today: please turn off your computer », they tell her. From that moment his work ends, forever. Or, at least, so it seems. Eighteen years wiped out like this. Without explanation, without a possibility of relocation.

So she was fired

In half an hour, among other things, Celidoni always says, “all credentials were deleted”: “I no longer had access to e-mail, folders with my work and file with paychecks “. “Now how do I do it?” She asked herself several times. Celidoni, however, does not give up, she has two children: in the next few days she and her dismissed colleagues will try to ask for a relocation to other offices which, according to her words, are “understaffed”. “I would not wish this feeling even to my worst enemy, they have had an inhumane way of doing things,” he concludes.

