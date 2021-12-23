Licking the screen to feel the flavors of the food shown: the strange idea comes from Japan

A Japanese university professor created TTTV, “Taste The TV”, a lickable screen to be able to taste with the tongue the taste of the foods that are displayed on it.

Homei Miyashita worked alone on the realization of the TTTV at the Meiji University of Tokyo with the aim of “making it possible for people to experience something like eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even when at home“, the professor reported.

He splashes himself, licks himself



The prototype of the TTTV developed and shown to the press has an upper container that houses a carousel of 10 cylinders of “flavors” which, when properly mixed, create the taste of the food being displayed on the screen.

The mixture is sprayed onto a hygienic film that rolls as a surface layer on the display; so it can be licked to taste the food.

A university student showed how TTTV works to reporters. He ordered with the voice on TTTV that he wanted to taste the sweet chocolate. The device took a few attempts to understand the command, then, unseen, sprayed the mixture on the film and licking the screen showing a chocolate cake served on a plate, the student was able to say: “It’s a bit like milk chocolate. It’s as sweet as a chocolate sauce.“The commercial version of the TTTV could have an approximate cost of $ 875.

TTTV applications could be mainly related to entertainment, such as tasting games and quizzes, but also to distance learning for sommeliers and cooks. Furthermore, in view of the development of the metaverses, a tool that allows you to taste flavors with the tongue could be useful to satisfy the lack of one of the senses in the digital universe: taste.

Other replicated flavors made in Japan



Miyashita is not new to studies and experiments that have to do with flavors, and in the laboratory of the Meiji University, with its thirty students, he has already created a cylinder that if placed on the tongue reproduces the flavor of what is coming. seen on a screen.

The cylinder is made up of a set of five separate gels, each of which contains an electrolyte which makes it possible for the tongue to perceive the five basic tastes (sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami) when in contact with them.

The application of different voltages to these gels causes the ions to move within them allowing you to control the quantities of ions for each taste that touch the tongue. In this way it is possible to freely adjust the proportions of the five basic perceived tastes.