Licorice Pizza film review by Paul Thomas Anderson [Anteprima]

Licorice Pizza review film of Paul Thomas Anderson with Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper And Benny Safdie

Twenty five years later Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson returns to tell the San Fernando Valley of the 70s: Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) – fifteen-year-old prodigy, young actor and entrepreneur – falls in love with Alana Kane (Alana Haim), assistant photographer ten years older. After having breached the distrust of the young woman, amused and intrigued by the fact that she has such a young but self-confident admirer, the two become partners, friends and perhaps something more, between entrepreneurial adventures, personal initiatives and sentimental bribes.

That’s all: Licorice Pizza it has no real plot. Rather, it illustrates a series of small events that punctuate a few months of the protagonists’ lives, pieces that make up an impression of the time as a sequence of memories with blurred temporal contours, anchored to reality by the economic and political events of 1973. And, as in the imprecise memories of childhood or adolescence, what comes to mind are the closest friends: we then follow the exploits of a handful of minors led by Gary, leader for assertiveness and resourcefulness, with Alana acting as the right arm; despite being an adult by birth, the young woman integrates perfectly into their gang, the only social group to guarantee her the opportunity to make her own contribution.

Among parents who are too busy or simply too strict, adults are absent, or, if present, they are distant, incomprehensible, caricatured.

Yet the ‘grown-ups’ are indispensable, both for the protagonists to understand their own path and the value of their relationship, and for the film in order not to lose the interest of the public. Born in 1970, Paul Thomas Anderson perhaps he chose to set the film in 1973 (the year he can’t really miss) because it marked the release of one of his declared inspirations, American Graffiti. But, while the film of George Lucas captures the urgency of a special night, and the similarly artificially nostalgic Once upon a time in… Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino, bordering on chronology and geography, is animated (among other things) by the tension of historical events, Licorice Pizza it moves without haste and without progression, with an impulse limited to each single ‘episode’, returning at the end of each one almost to the starting point. The same ending itself could come after half an hour, or an hour, or two.

How long Hoffman And Haim, albeit rookies, are absolutely convincing in their respective roles, the approaches and distances between Gary and Alana would be repetitive and devoid of bite if there were no more ‘mature’ characters to keep the attention awake and to raise the stakes.

Therefore, the short – albeit spooky – over-the-top appearances of the consummate actor Jack Holden (who only his first name separates from William Holden), played by Sean Penn, by director Rex Blau (Tom Waits), politician Joel Wachs (Benny Safdie) and above all of Jon Peters (the former hairdresser who became a film producer after meeting Barbra Streisand), who here has the features of a Bradley Cooper completely unleashed.

The energy that springs from this last encounter is reminiscent of the scenes with Alfred Molina in Boogie Nights, and reconnects us with the Paul Thomas Anderson of his first period: after all this Licorice Pizza is the little brother of those films, a Magnolia on a reduced scale (from all points of view), the work of an established director who no longer feels the need to add the stylistic and narrative artifices of those films.

But, stripped of those artifices, and in the absence of a real plot, the film relies totally on its protagonists, and your liking for the film will totally depend on how fond you are of Gary and Alana, and the sweetness and harshness of their relationship.

