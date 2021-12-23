Licorice Pizza, here is the trailer for the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson





Here is the trailer for Licorice Pizza, the highly anticipated new film by Paul Thomas Anderson set in 1970s California, starring the debutants Alana Haim And Cooper Hoffman with Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn And Tom Waits, from February to the cinema

Licorice Pizza, the eagerly awaited new film by the director of Magnolia And The hidden thread Paul Thomas Anderson will arrive in Italian cinemas on February 3, 2022 distributed by Eagle Pictures. Among the favorite films in the race for the 2022 Oscars, Licorice Pizza already premiered in the United States on November 26 in limited distribution in select theaters and then debuted on December 25.

The cast

In this story in pictures accompanied by unforgettable songs by David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, The Doors, Paul Thomas Anderson wanted a stellar cast at his side: they keep company with the very young and charismatic debutants Alana Haim, guitarist of the band Haim, e Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, the two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn (Mystic River), the director and actor Bradley Cooper (A star is born), Tom Waits And Benny Safdie, director along with brother Josh of Rough diamonds with Adam Sandler.

The prices

The film will be released in Italy after having already collected numerous and relevant international film awards, among others also Best Film of the Year for the American Film Institute (AFI), winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Best Direction and Film at the National Board of Review, where the young protagonists won awards in the Breakthrough Performance category. There are also numerous nominations, such as the four obtained at the Golden Globe (Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress).

History

Licorice Pizza is set in 1973 and tells of the treacherous journey of the first love between Alana and Gary who grow up, run and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley.