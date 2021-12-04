Licorice Pizza: Leonardo DiCaprio’s father starred in the film

The father from Leonardo Dicaprio starred in Licorice Pizza and, according to Paul Thomas Anderson, his face was the right one for the character portrayed.

As reported by PEOPLE, George DiCaprio has joined the cast of Licorice Pizza, which also includes the names of Cooper Hoffman, Haim’s Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Maya Rudolph. According to Paul Thomas Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s father would have been perfect to play the character entrusted to him – that of an eccentric waterbed salesman.

Paul Thomas Anderson told The New York Times: “I created a picture of a guy who owned a wig shop and was selling these waterbeds. I just couldn’t get my hands on it. I kept saying, ‘Who do I know who looks like this guy?’ And, like a bolt of lightning. , I remembered: ‘Wow! Leo’s father looks exactly like this character’ “.

Paul Thomas Anderson continued: “So I tracked him down and asked him if by any chance he was interested in being in a movie. He said, ‘Sure.’ I explained the scenario to him and he said, ‘It looks great. Leo told you I had a’ waterbed company? It was called Foggy Bottom ‘. And I immediately replied:’ Well, you’re the right man for this job! ‘”.

Leonardo DiCaprio often takes one of his parents, father George or mother Irmelin, as his companion to the awards ceremony. George was instrumental in his son’s Hollywood career. The actor recalled at the SAG Foundation Awards that it was his father who introduced him to films with Robert De Niro.

The Aviator protagonist recalled: “My dad always told me, ‘Go out there, son, and whatever you do, I don’t care if you’re successful or not, as long as you have an interesting life.'”. The actor also told GQ in 2011: “My father has always been a hurricane with me”.

George also took his son to several counterculture concerts, which they would attend throughout the young actor’s childhood. “The earliest memory I have is that I was at a hippie concert with my dad and the band hadn’t even entered the scene yet,” he once told Rolling Stone. “There was an audience of hundreds of people singing for the band, and my dad took me to the stage – I don’t know how old I was, probably 3 or so – and I went up there and taped for hundreds of people. “.

Just two days ago, Licorice Pizza was voted Best Film of 2021 by the National Board of Review.