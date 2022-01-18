Licorice Pizza. Paul Thomas Anderson’s film review

In the end, it’s always family business. Because the cinema of Paul Thomas Anderson continues to show links between the characters that are sanguine even if not linked by any kinship. The fathers of Magnolia And The oilman they have become absent figures in Gary’s case or blurred in Alana’s, even though the girl at first almost has to run away from him after she comes back late and take refuge in his room. But there is a magnificent addiction. First of all in the eyes. Gary and Alana can’t live without each other. And they can’t even be together. They may be on the run and sometimes find their salvation in that fantastic challenge, with the girl driving the truck in reverse after she runs out of gas. But sometimes they find themselves trapped as in one of the overwhelming moments of the whole PTA cinema with the scene of the phone call. Gary calls Alana, pretends to be another guy, then hangs up. The younger brother looks at him, in a composition of the frame with a reddish reflection that could be coming from Defect of form. Then she calls him back. They don’t talk to each other. Only the voices of a TV show can be heard in the background. They are alone and can no longer escape. Together with the faces of these two incredible protagonists at their cinematic debut, Alana Haim and Cooper Hooffman, all the characters of Magnolia while they sing Wise Up, those of Mark Wahlberg and Burt Reynolds ended the euphoria of Boogie Nights or that of Vicky Krieps victim / executioner in The hidden thread.

1973. Gary and Alana meet on the day of the photos in the boy’s high school. He is an actor on the launch pad. She, several years older, is a dissatisfied assistant photographer. A strong bond is born between them. But it’s not love, or at least it doesn’t seem like it. They are friends, they fight, they are jealous, they make up, they feel bad. Alana pursues him as his girlfriend when Gary is stopped by the police on murder charges. But there is nothing to be done, they separate again. Between the waterbed business and then the pinball room business and the girl’s encounters with famous actor Jack Holden (Sean Penn), hairdresser and producer Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper) who has an affair with Barbra Streisand and mayoral candidate Joel Wachs (Benny Safdie), their lives intersect all the time and they will try to understand how they feel about each other.

In the end, it’s always family business. There is that of the PTA set where the characters can reincarnate from one film to another even in very different stories. There is the familiarity of a place, San Fernando Valley, where they are also set Boogie Nights And Magnolia. Then there is a bond that becomes descent and testament. Cooper Hoffman is the son of Philip Seymour with whom the director has shot all his films, from the debut of Sidney as far as The Master before the actor’s death in 2014.

Licorice Pizza, a title referring to a chain of record stores in the San Fernando Valley, is theAmerican Graffiti of PTA. Those lights, those colors are seen with his eyes; photography, after The hidden thread, is in fact signed by the filmmaker (this time accredited) together with Michael Bauman. It is at the same time a love chase through time, a sentimental training diary crossed by a wind of freedom that sweeps away with it. It has the heart of a small film and the structure of a large period fresco, tells Hollywood of the Seventies with the same enthusiasm with which American cinema of the 70s looked at the noir of the 40s. Bradley Cooper reincarnates Jon Peters and gives moments of overflowing comedy as he has Gary say “Streisand” several times to correct him each time and gives a joke that is the magnificent madness between the Marx Brothers becoming politically incorrect and the Farrellys: “You know how much cunt I am. I take? All of it. It’s all mine “. Instead the character Alana is auditioning for is inspired by Breezy, shot in 1973 with the character played by Sean Penn called Jack Holden, perhaps referring to William Holden, the protagonist of the film directed by Clint Eastwood.

Licorice Pizza it is of monstrous vitality and beauty. As is a monster of skill Alana Haim, who seems to already have twenty films behind him and not be at the first. However, the incredible complicity between the and PTA dates back to before this film; the American filmmaker in fact directed a dozen video clips of the Haim group, a band formed by Alana and her two older sisters. It is a film that captures all possible moments, makes you feel all the frenzy in Sean Penn’s motorcycle race, in the broken glass of the car, in the Jarmusch-like cinephiles from where Tom Waits arrives. But above all it is a cinema full of racing. From the beginning. Gary and Alana walk into the night after having recently met. Then they run, skid, fall to the ground, get up and run again. Like Forrest Gump, like in Jules and Jim or in the Louvre in Bands à part. It is not one, it is not three. They are Gary and Alana. And in the final from the ground they could rise in the air. Why is it so, with Licorice Pizza you fly even higher than in Up !. And PTA today is a director of an ageless cinema. Wonderfully old, incredibly young. In the end they are the same thing. The other side, a mirror image of the sensational West Side Story.

Original title: id.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Interpreters: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Joseph Cross, John C. Reilly, Emma Dumont

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Duration: 133 ′

Origin: USA, 2021

