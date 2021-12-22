‘Licorice Pizza’ The new film by Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza: the trailer for the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Among the most anticipated films of this cinematic season, the film will be in cinemas on February 3rd.

“Anderson’s most delicate and captivating film” – Screen International

Licorice Pizza : plot

Set in 1973, the film tells the treacherous journey of first love between Alana and Gary as they grow up, run and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley. There will be love, there will be surprise and there will also be many characters belonging to old and new Hollywood.

The images are accompanied by the never forgotten songs of David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone And The Doors.

Cast

Protagonists are the very young and charismatic rookies Alana Haim And Cooper Hoffman.

With them they will appear in memorable cameos, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper , Tom Waits And Benny Safdie.

Licorice pizza 70s atmosphere

Licorice Pizza, the trailer

The film is Best Film of the Year forAmerican Film Institute (AFI), won Best Screenplay at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Best Direction and Film at the National Board of Review, where the protagonists won as Breakthrough Performance.

Soon he will be among the protagonists of the night of Golden Globe, where it garnered four nominations.

Paul Thomas Anderson

Born in Los Angeles in 1970, Paul Thomas Anderson he is one of the critically acclaimed directors and screenwriters.

After several short films, which he wrote and directed, he made his debut in 1996 with Sydney, for which he receives an award for Best Debut Director from Boston Society of Film Critics.

In 1997 it comes out Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood in which he directs Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Screenplay and the director began an artistic partnership with Seymour Hoffman. In ’99 it was the turn of Magnolia, Golden Bear in Berlin, in which nine stories show the suffering that each person hides.

After three years, he goes out Drunk with Love, best director at Cannes, in which in addition to the screenplay, and the skill of the protagonist Adam Sandler, the particular effects of photography emerge.

Writing, sequence shots and actors: the cinema of Paul Thomas Anderson

In addition to excellent writing skills, the director likes to dedicate large spaces to working with the camera in his films. He often uses long sequence shots or particular photographic effects. Another winning move is the work he does with his actor. Not only has he worked with big names but he has been able to make each of their performances different and highly felt. Not surprisingly, actresses and actors led by Anderson have often received nominations for the most important awards. It is the case of Daniel-Day Lewis, monumental in The Oilman, and the trio Seymour Hoffman, Adams, Phoenix in The Master. Phoenix will star in Form defect, complex and fascinating film.

The last movie before Licorice Pizza, of which the trailer is available, is The hidden thread, with an unforgettable Daniel Day-Lewis.

Licorice Pizza, the trailer for the film distributed by Eagle Pictures