Lidia del Carmen Ramos needs help with her medical treatment

The medical expenses for the treatment were very high and his daughters, Daniela and Rocío, They need possible financial assistance for the said operation, medicines and other tests.

Mrs Lidia Del Carmen Ramos 61 years old, she is our colleague’s mother Journalist From D’s living section iario la prensa , Daniela Ramos , Currently he is waiting to go through A fourth chemotherapy , You will then undergo various tests, including stomach whistle, And then surgery is performed to remove the tumor that is obstructing her stomach.

To help her, a GoFunMe account was set up for the woman’s benefit. Lydia Del Carmen, For those interested in making a financial contribution, please make your donation there. You can also do this through your savings account. BAC: 722669731, to be named Daniela Michelle Ramos,

The woman’s health had deteriorated in May this year. Lidia Del Carmen Ramos He collapsed after suffering symptoms thought to be gastritis. After undergoing an endoscopy at a private clinic, the medical report suggested the possibility of stomach cancer. However, the results of the biopsy taken from the said test were “negative”, and it was found that he had severe gastritis and stomach obstruction (tumor).

As his health condition continued to deteriorate, Lydia Del Carmen An emergency situation was cited Honduran Social Security Institute (IHSS), the specialist doctor treating her there confirmed when evaluating the biopsy that she had a tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery because it was preventing her from eating and drinking, but he could not confirm that it was Tumor or not there was a tumor. benign or malignant tumorsBecause the biopsy done may result in a false negative, but I can still verify it after the operation.

Lydia del Carmen’s surgery could not be done at IHSS, she had to do it in a private hospital. Unfortunately, the tumor could not be removed; the doctor who operated on her in the operating room confirmed the suspicion that it was a tumor. cancerous tumor And he has to present it first Chemotherapy To reduce it and remove it later.

From the month of August, Lidia del Carmen begins her sessions Chemotherapy In this IHSS, he indicated four, three have already happened. Due to the results of the third chemo, the fourth chemotherapy could not be done this week, as she is in no condition to undergo such aggressive treatment. His health is delicate, but stable. Hopefully they will be able to stabilize it in the coming days so it can continue its process.

By October 3, the date when he was given a new appointment in social security, it would be known whether he is suitable for the fourth application of chemo. In the meantime, he needs medication to control his vomiting and counteract his dehydration.

Your help is extremely important, Lidia del Carmen Ramos urges your solidarity support to regain their quality of life and continue to enjoy their loved ones, who hope and trust in God that His mercy and love are with them. Will appear together.