Lidl, McDonald’s, Tigotà and Isola dei Tesori are arriving in Gavirate – Varesenoi.it

The implementation plan takes shape in Gavirate which will give a new face to the area of ​​via Gerli Arioli which overlooks the Sp1 and which is close to the middle schools.

After the appeal presented by Ascom and the discussion in the city council (READ HERE), we get to the heart of the project curated by an architectural firm in Besozzo.

The private area of about 24 thousand square meterswhere the new commercial center will be built, is currently a sort of warehouse for various materials. It was purchased by a company that presented the project in the Municipality of Gavirate.

There are three commercial buildings that will be built for a total of four shops: Lidl, McDonald’s, Tigotà and Isola dei Tesori. Four well-known brands, ranging from low cost supermarket, fast food restaurant, personal care sector to pet food.

“In addition to commercial activities – underline the designers – there will be a public park, public parking lots and a road network, with which we will discuss with the Municipality, which does not enter traffic in the center of Fignanobut that takes advantage of the proximity to the provincial road “.

Section on which, according to the estimates of the same study, between 25,000 and 30,000 vehicles pass every day.

Great attention is also paid to the environmental issuethe roof of the Lidl supermarket will be covered with photovoltaic panels and electric charging columns will be installed in the car parks: the car parks closest to the middle schools will be at the school’s service.

The works to refurbish the area will begin shortly, a necessary work for start building buildings and all the provisions of the implementation plan. As recalled by the mayor of Gavirate Silvana Alberio in the municipal council, the pole in via Gerli Arioli it will create around 150 jobs and also the construction works have been entrusted to local companies.

«We count that everything is ready and finished by the end of 2022 at the latest in the first months of next year “, conclude the designers.