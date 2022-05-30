Lidl outlaw: The famous Discounter is caught for “misleading and misleading” advertising in the United Kingdom!

Facebook

Two Lidl adverts claiming shoppers could make big savings over Tesco have been banned after a complaint from rival discounter Aldi.

The advertising watchdog said it was banning adverts, one of which claimed it was possible to save more than 35% and another 30% off Tesco prices on a range of products at Scottish theme, as they were “likely to mislead”.

He said he did not consider the adverts, shown in Scotland, to be ‘clear enough’ that the savings were only for the specific selection of products shown.

“We considered that consumers (in Scotland) would be likely to understand the savings associated with the price differences offered by the two supermarkets more broadly, rather than being specific only to the basket of goods example, and that the same level of savings could be achieved more widely. usually in a typical weekly store,” the Advertising Standards Authority said in a statement. “Because we had not seen evidence that this general level of savings could normally be achieved, we considered the advertisements likely to be misleading. »

Lidl said the adverts were specific comparisons of the products shown and it did not believe the average consumer could reasonably conclude that its prices were generally cheaper than those of Tesco.

The ban resumes a battle over price claims between Aldi, Lidl and Tesco three years after similar rulings against the two German discounters over price comparisons with the UK’s biggest supermarket.

A Tesco advert which claimed its Exclusively at Tesco ranges were cheaper than Aldi and Lidl was also banned and found to be misleading in 2019 as it did not clearly state that the products were not available in smaller stores.

A previous set of adverts in 2016, in which Aldi claimed shoppers could make big savings from the ‘big four’ supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – were also banned as misleading.

Renewed battle over price claims comes as shoppers seek savings amid rising cost of living with rapid inflation in household energy bills, gasoline prices and prices food.

The latest industry data indicates that families started to turn to discounters in an attempt to save money, giving Aldi and Lidl a bigger share of the weekly store.