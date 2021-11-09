Lies of P: Pinocchio meets Bloodborne

Fans of the soulslike genre are experiencing a period of great excitement, especially now that the long-awaited Closed Beta Test of Elden Ring (Speaking of Miyazaki’s latest effort, have you already taken a look at our recent preview of Elden Ring?). Putting his majesty FromSoftware aside, however, there are really quite a few soulslike ones under development around the globe right now, like the up-and-coming WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, a Chinese title that will reach stores only in 2024 (here you can find our preview of WUCHANG Fallen Feathers), or the very Italian Soulstice, which only in a few days will be the focus of a very interesting panel to be held at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021.

Exactly six months after the announcement of the product, even the South Korean developers of Neowiz have decided to break the press blackout to join the party, showing for the first time the gameplay of Lies of P, a soulslike in key dark fantasy and currently under development on the latest generation of PCs and consoles. Intrigued by the halfway between Bloodborne and Pinocchio, we therefore faced the streets of Krat to breathe the heavy atmosphere that characterizes it and closely observe the combat system of the title developed by Round 8 Studio.

In search of Geppetto

As underlined in our previous preview of Lies of P, in terms of plot, setting and historical period, the game packaged by the Neowiz Games guys will share little and nothing with the work of Carlo Collodi (pseudonym of the Italian writer Carlo Lorenzini, author of “The adventures of Pinocchio. Story of a puppet“), so much so that the automaton is the protagonist of the story he will have to lie shamelessly to have any hope of becoming a human being.

Completely rewriting the novel and reworking its basic concepts, Lies of P will in fact see the players take on the role of a suspicious boy intent on finding his father Geppetto, who disappeared without a trace in the dark alleys of a desolating city and oppressed by a mysterious disease and apparently incurable.

The automaton’s adventure will then begin in an abandoned station and lead him to scour the ways of a disheartening Krat teeming with scary creatures, such as mannequins, mechanical giants and so on.

The choices made by the boy and the lies told to his interlocutors during the journey should be able to reverse the calamity that befell Krat and his unfortunate citizens, but above all they will give access to many different endings, enticing the player to relive the whole experience several times, changing their approach with each turn of the carousel and telling different lies.

A deadly paraphernalia

Putting aside the narrative component, about which unfortunately no new information has been received, here we will examine the short fight clips of the very first Lies of P gameplay video, in order to understand as many details as possible about the play formula. of the product.

Observing the above we first noticed that, as promised at the time by the developers, the puppet will have access to a vast and varied paraphernalia, thanks to which users will be free to customize their fighting style and identify the most appropriate solution to their habits and preferences. Like any self-respecting soulslike, Lies of P will include a rich selection of blades of different shapes and sizes, such as the curved sword used to mow down medium-sized enemies, the longsword ideal for lunging and parrying incoming attacks, or the mighty serrated broadsword that we are convinced will delight players accustomed to fighting with slow and heavy weapons, but with high destructive power. Without detracting from the machete, which will transform duels into authentic bloodbaths, in the title of Neowiz Games there will also be axes or medium and large-sized clubs, which we can use to take down multiple opponents simultaneously.

What caught our attention, however, was the puppet’s mechanical arm, which apparently will be the basis of many different dynamics, one more useful and precious than the other. In the presence of distant enemies, such as any riflemen stationed on the roofs, the boy’s limb will allow him to shoot a kind of grappling hook with which to grab the target and drag it towards you (similar to the tractor bullets used by Star-Lord in the recent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), in order to simplify their elimination.

Although right now it is not at all clear to us whether these are magical or technological in nature, we also know that the artificial arm will also allow for numerous special and even elemental attacks, including a powerful flamethrower and a terrifying electric discharge. After all, the studio has never hidden the desire to instill an intricate and profound role-playing component in its own creature, which exploiting the robotic nature of the protagonist (and a large skill tree) will allow modify certain parts of his body to achieve sensational and deadly abilities.

If the parries, dodges and counterattack techniques don’t seem to differ much from what we saw in Bloodborne – the lucky PlayStation 4 exclusive with which Lies of P shares an exquisite livid and dark aesthetic – and in the other cornerstones of soulslike, P’s arm has all the papers in order for put something new and potentially intriguing on the plate.

However, given that the video just released online does not have any user interface, at the moment it is impossible to establish how often the elemental abilities and other playful solutions that can be triggered through an ingenious use of the mechanical limb can be used. Although the gameplay trailer has been assembled with pre-alpha materials, therefore subject to even important changes, from a purely technical profile Lies of P is already solid and pleasant.

Intended for the latest generation systems, the title surprised us with a remarkable glance and for a lighting system capable of enhancing the dark and gruesome atmospheres of a steampunk Krat exquisitely inspired by the French Belle Époque. Scary and rich in details, however, it is the polygonal models of the enemies that have struck us the most, characterized by a unique and incredibly fascinating style.

The peculiarity of the aforementioned is to be found in the anomalous movements, in the joints instead of the joints and in all the other characteristics that reproduce the movements of lanky and disturbing automata, triggering in us the suspicion that the opponents encountered by P along the way may actually be the same inhabitants of Krat, horribly transformed by the unspecified disease that has spread throughout the city. A somewhat bizarre and chilling eventuality, especially if we consider that the ultimate goal of the puppet should be to find one’s humanity and become a “real baby“, as in the unforgettable work of Collodi.